From Galileo to AI: W-B native’s novel puts machine on trial

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You might think the years 1633 and 2035 have little in common, being separated by four centuries.

But Wilkes-Barre native Mark Jacobs, a novelist with some 30 years of experience working in health care technology, offers an interesting possibility.

Back in 1633, the Catholic Church, wanting to uphold the old idea that the sun revolved around the Earth, put Galileo Galilei on trial. They forced the scientist to publicly recant his opposing — and, of course, correct — view that the Earth revolved around the sun, banned a book he had written on the subject, and sentenced him to house arrest for the rest of his life.

Looking ahead to 2035, author Jacobs creates a fictional character in the novel “Solairi’s Lattice” who is also a man of science — and whose work gets him into similar trouble.

The character, Adrian Solairi, designs an AI system called Lattice, “capable of uncovering patterns hidden across thousands of years of language, history, religious texts, and human behavior.”

Through the voice of its chatbot, Eli, Solairi expects Lattice to answer questions about faith.

“Adrian built it to have the voice of a loving woman, a very convincing tone,” Jacobs said in a telephone interview. “Eli asks one question: What does it mean to forgive? And a small group of conservative clerics want to shut it down. They talk about censuring him. It’s similar to what happened in the days of Galileo.”

“There’s a trial that is going on to excommunicate this guy and censure him,” Jacobs said. “Tensions go back and forth. There are so many twists and turns.”

So, are these clerics the villains?

No, Jacobs said. “These conservative clerics are not bad people. They’re just conservative.”

What is Eli’s role here?

“Eli could be a protagonist or an antagonist,” Jacobs said. “Adrian built Eli to communicate the truth about faith.”

Writing the book represents “almost a year’s worth of work,” said Jacobs, who describes himself as “partially retired” and maybe “having too much time on my hands.”

Now living in Ocean Pines, Maryland, he grew up in Wilkes-Barre, graduated from the former Bishop Hoban High School in 1973 and from Wilkes University in 1977.

He is a former chief information officer for Delaware Health Information Network and explains that “before all the hype about data centers, my wife and I ran (much smaller) data centers at the University of Pennsylvania.”

“You could see all the things evolving,” said Jacobs, who, by the way, doesn’t fear AI taking over the world.

“I don’t think it’s going to destroy humanity, but I think humanity’s going to get rusty,” he said. “College students are using AI to write papers. My brother teaches theology, and he sees it all the time.”

In honor of his theology-teaching brother, Jacobs said, he named one character in the book Pope Mike.

But back to Eli and Solairi.

Hours before Lattice’s public debut in Geneva, Eli answers a question no one asked about the Ark of the Covenant. Lattice has traced the Ark of the Covenant along a forgotten Phoenician sea route. It is the same path Solairi’s father followed decades earlier, before he was betrayed and killed in a fire.

That same night, intruders breach a hidden backup of the system and steal the machine learning code for the AI platform. Solairi destroys his own data to protect what remains of the real codebase.

Two powerful forces now want what Lattice knows. One is the CEO of a rival tech firm; the other a cardinal who sees Lattice as a threat to the church’s control over what the faithful know and believe.

Accompanied by his chief architect and a gifted young linguist, Solairi “follows his father’s fire-scorched journal from Jerusalem to Ethiopia,” with adventures all the way.

Asking and answering a question of his own, Jacobs said, “When machines can answer and teach us almost everything, what remains of ours alone?”

His answer? “Forgiveness, mercy and human conscience, acts that require someone who has been hurt to choose, at real cost, to let go.”

“AI can’t forgive,” he said. “Because it’s never been injured.”