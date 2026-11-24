From left are Frank Caputo, Scranton Area Community Foundation senior grants and scholarships manager; Deborah Moran Peterson, Scranton Cultural Center executive director; Cathy Fitzpatrick, foundation vice president of grants and scholarships; and Laura Ducceschi, foundation president and CEO.

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The Scranton Cultural Center at the Masonic Temple has upgraded its fire detection system for the first time since the 1980s.

The new system is designed to protect patrons and staff while reducing false alarms and unnecessary evacuations during performances.

“This service is specific and unique to performing arts centers hosting large-scale productions that include mood-enhancing fog and smoke techniques for the performance,” said Deborah M. Peterson, executive director. “The utilization of smoke and fog increases the chances of triggering the alarm system exponentially.”

The project was funded in part by a $5,000 Critical Needs grant from the Scranton Area Community Foundation and by a Local Share Account grant.