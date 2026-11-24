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Happy Thanksgiving week to all who celebrate.

As we head into the holiday stretch, we’re seeing reports from across the state that flu cases are surging early in the season, including in Luzerne and Lackawanna counties. While this doesn’t necessarily indicate flu season will be more severe, it does hint that we could see a peak in the season earlier than we typically expect.

Last year, our local hospitals were overwhelmed with flu cases in the new year, so let’s discuss the best ways to reduce flu activity in our community and manage flu symptoms when they arise.

The flu can lead to serious illness, hospitalization, and missed time with family, work and school. Getting the flu vaccine is one of the simplest and most effective ways to protect yourself, your family and others who may be at higher risk for severe illness.

Flu symptoms can be uncomfortable, but when they’re mild, they can be treated at home. Make sure to get plenty of rest and stay hydrated to recover. Treat your fever and body aches with over-the-counter pain relievers and fever reducers, like acetaminophen or ibuprofen.

If you feel you can’t manage your symptoms at home, schedule an appointment with your primary care physician. Your doctor can confirm your diagnosis, evaluate you for serious complications, and prescribe stronger symptom-relief medications. If your visit is within 48 hours of symptom onset, your doctor might prescribe an antiviral medication that can shorten the duration of your illness.

Sometimes your doctor can’t see you quickly enough, which is when urgent care clinics become a great option to get swift medical attention for symptoms you can’t manage on your own. Urgent care clinics can typically offer same-day appointments, online scheduling to reserve a visit time, and even virtual consultations for patients who can’t get to the clinic.

These care sites provide the same type of evaluation, diagnosis and treatment services as primary care offices. Depending on the location, they sometimes offer more advanced treatment for non-life-threatening conditions, such as IV fluids for dehydration.

For most people, mild to moderate flu symptoms can be managed through one of the approaches we already listed, and there’s no need to seek care in the emergency room, where patients need care for illnesses and injuries that threaten life and limb.

However, flu symptoms can be severe and lead to other serious complications like pneumonia. If you have severe difficulty breathing, which can include wheezing, gasping for air, or the feeling that you can’t catch your breath, you should call 911 or get to the nearest emergency room (ER) as soon as possible.

Also visit the ER if you have chest or abdominal pain, severe dehydration or confusion, as these can all be signs of a more serious complication that has arisen from or been exacerbated by the flu.

Knowing where to go to treat your flu symptoms can be a valuable tool that can help you get the appropriate amount of care as quickly as possible. This flu season, consider your options when selecting the point of care that’s best for you.

Dr. Alfred Casale, a cardiothoracic surgeon, is chief medical officer for surgical services for Geisinger and chair of the Geisinger Heart and Vascular Institute. Readers may write to him via ae@timesleader.com.

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Dr. Alfred Casale, a cardiothoracic surgeon, is chief medical officer for surgical services for Geisinger and chair of the Geisinger Heart and Vascular Institute. Readers may write to him via ae@timesleader.com.