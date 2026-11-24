Charlie Spano from Scranton UNICO, hands a bag of coats to Dana Wilson, distribution manager at Friends of the Poor/McAuley Center.

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The Scranton Chapter of UNICO National delivered new and gently used coats collected at the Lackawanna County Government Center, 123 Wyoming Ave., Scranton, to Friends of the Poor and the Catherine McAuley Center.

The drive continues through the holiday season. Coats for children ages 3 to 7 are especially needed.

Monetary donations are also welcome. Checks payable to Scranton UNICO Coat Drive can be mailed to UNICO, P.O. Box 272, Dunmore, PA 18517.