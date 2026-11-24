Children invited to decorate holiday crafts

Shown above are Jane Fritz, treasurer of Keystone State Literacy Association Luzerne County, and her grandson at a previous gingerbread house decorating event.

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The Keystone State Literacy Association (KSLA), Luzerne County, invites all children up to age 12 to a holiday gingerbread house decorating event.

It will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, in the Firwood United Methodist Church’s Social Room, 399 Old River Rd., Wilkes-Barre. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Reservations can be made by calling 570-823-7721 and leaving your name and the number of children attending.

KSLA Luzerne County is a local chapter of the state association and is affiliated with the International Literacy Association.

The group participates in the annual statewide literacy conference. KSLA Luzerne County’s goal is to promote and foster literacy throughout the county. It is a professional organization with membership open to anyone who is interested in this goal. For more information, contact KSLALuzerneCounty@gmail.com or log on to ksla.wildapricot.org.