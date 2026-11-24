Maternal and Family Health Services (MFHS) recently hosted its annual Community Luncheon at The Banks in Pittston. This year’s event celebrated state leaders’ passion for women’s health and commitment to improving maternal health outcomes in Pennsylvania.
The event brings together community leaders, health care providers, partners, and supporters in Northeastern Pennsylvania to celebrate shared achievements, highlight the work of MFHS, recognize contributions and raise support for ongoing programs.
The 2026 Outstanding Public Service Award was presented to the PA Black Maternal Health Caucus, co-chaired by state Reps. Morgan Cephas, D-Philadelphia, Gina H. Curry, D-Delaware, and La’Tasha D. Mayes, D-Allegheny. The caucus was recognized for its advocacy and impact in women’s health across the state.
The Outstanding Public Service Award is presented annually by MFHS to someone in public service who advocates for women, children and families.
Event sponsors included Building Blocks Learning Center, Highmark, Youngman, Rosenthal & Shaffer Wealth Management Group, Geisinger College of Health Sciences, The Luzerne Foundation, Snyder & Clemente, Misericordia University, Knowles Insurance, Janet Kobylski and Jennifer L. Hetro LLC.
Local journalism matters, and your support makes it possible. You can help sustain this work by making a donation or choosing one of our subscription options. Subscribers enjoy valuable benefits, including full access to our e-edition, a reduced ad experience on timesleader.com, and more.
Your support helps ensure independent, high-quality local news remains available today and for future generations. Thank you for standing with local journalism.