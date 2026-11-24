State Rep. Bridget M. Kosierowski, D-Lackawanna, accepts the Outstanding Public Service Award on behalf of the Pennsylvania Black Maternal Health Caucus from Maria Montoro Edwards, president and CEO of Maternal and Family Health Services.

From left are Lake Ryan Gemzik, Maternal and Family Health Services board chair; Maria Montoro Edwards, president and CEO; and Damary Bonilla-Rodriguez, board vice chair.

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Maternal and Family Health Services (MFHS) recently hosted its annual Community Luncheon at The Banks in Pittston. This year’s event celebrated state leaders’ passion for women’s health and commitment to improving maternal health outcomes in Pennsylvania.

The event brings together community leaders, health care providers, partners, and supporters in Northeastern Pennsylvania to celebrate shared achievements, highlight the work of MFHS, recognize contributions and raise support for ongoing programs.

The 2026 Outstanding Public Service Award was presented to the PA Black Maternal Health Caucus, co-chaired by state Reps. Morgan Cephas, D-Philadelphia, Gina H. Curry, D-Delaware, and La’Tasha D. Mayes, D-Allegheny. The caucus was recognized for its advocacy and impact in women’s health across the state.

The Outstanding Public Service Award is presented annually by MFHS to someone in public service who advocates for women, children and families.

Event sponsors included Building Blocks Learning Center, Highmark, Youngman, Rosenthal & Shaffer Wealth Management Group, Geisinger College of Health Sciences, The Luzerne Foundation, Snyder & Clemente, Misericordia University, Knowles Insurance, Janet Kobylski and Jennifer L. Hetro LLC.

Maternal and Family Health Services is a nonprofit health and human service organization working to improve the health of Pennsylvania women and children by offering programs that prevent disease, promote wellness, and empower individuals to make healthy choices.

The agency oversees a network of health and nutrition centers in 17 Pennsylvania counties, serving more than 100,000 individuals each year through the following core programs: WIC Nutrition Program, Family Planning Program, Nurse-Family Partnership, breast and cervical cancer screenings, and the Healthy Beginnings Plus Prenatal Program. For more information, call 800-367-6347 or visit www.mfhs.org.