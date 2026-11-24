Organizes of the festive ‘Hazleton for the Holidays’ events have planned a busy December.

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Hazleton for the Holidays returns in December with tree lightings, Santa parades, a holiday market, art, theater and more across the city.

The family-friendly series is organized by groups across Greater Hazleton, including CAN DO, the City of Hazleton, Charis Academy, the Downtown Hazleton Alliance for Progress (DHAP), the Greater Hazleton Chamber of Commerce, the Hazleton Art League, the Hazleton Integration Project, the Hazleton Area Public Library, the Hazleton LaunchBox Supported by Pasco L. Schiavo, the Hazleton YMCA, Penn State Hazleton and the Pennsylvania Theatre of Performing Arts.

Festivities begin with the Greater Hazleton Chamber of Commerce’s Downtown Holiday Mixer from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, at Jimmy’s Quick Lunch, 123 E. Broad St. Chamber members, employees, colleagues and guests are welcome. Advance registration is required through the chamber’s website.

Mayor Jeff Cusat’s City Hall tree lighting is at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, at City Hall, 40 N. Church St. The event will feature music and dance performances, photos with Santa Claus and free hot chocolate served by Charis Academy students.

Across the street, the Hazleton Area Public Library, 55 N. Church St., will host a character meet and greet with Frosty the Snowman and Chilly McReadsalot Penguin from 5 to 7 p.m.

After the tree lighting, CAN DO’s Student Action Committee will host the 33rd annual CAN DO Community Christmas at Christ Lutheran Church, 210 W. Green St. The concert will feature students from Charis Academy, the Hazleton Area High School Chorus, the Hazleton Area High School Jazz Ensemble, the Heights-Terrace third grade choir, the McAdoo-Kelayres Elementary School Chorus and the MMI Select Chorus. Afterward, attendees can take photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus and enjoy refreshments donated by Keystone Job Corps and Niagara Bottling.

The sixth annual CAN DO Community Park tree lighting will be from 4:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, at CAN DO Community Park, at the corner of North Broad and Laurel streets. The event will include free hot cocoa served by CAN DO’s Student Action Committee, holiday music and performances. The park’s 22-foot Christmas tree will be lit at 5 p.m.

Also on Dec. 4, DHAP will host its annual Wassailfest & Downtown Hazleton Holiday Night Market from 4:30 to 8 p.m. Attendees can visit participating downtown businesses, shop local vendors, sample free beverages and vote in holiday contests for prizes. Advance registration is recommended to reserve a commemorative mug and “shop small” tote bag.

That evening, the Hazleton Art League, 31 W. Broad St., will hold its December Art Exhibition from 5 to 8 p.m. Santa will also be at the Hazleton LaunchBox, 13 W. Broad St., for free holiday photos, sponsored by Amazon AVP1 and the Pennsylvania State Police.

The city will host Christmas Corner from 1 to 3 p.m. Sundays, Dec. 6, 13 and 20, at the Hazleton Area Public Library. Activities include story time with Mrs. Claus, crafts with Santa’s elves, refreshments and free photos with Santa. After each Christmas Corner, the city will hold its annual Santa Parade from 3 to 7 p.m., with Santa and Mrs. Claus traveling through Hazleton’s streets.

The Pennsylvania Theatre of Performing Arts, 212 W. Broad St., will present a stage adaptation of “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.” The schedule:

• Friday, Dec. 11: dinner at 5:30 p.m., curtain at 7 p.m.

• Saturday, Dec. 12: youth/sensory-friendly performance at noon

• Saturday, Dec. 12: dinner at 5:30 p.m., curtain at 7 p.m.

• Sunday, Dec. 13: dinner at 12:30 p.m., curtain at 2 p.m.

Holiday dinner packages and show tickets are available on the theater’s website.

This year’s sponsors are Downtown Holiday Star Sponsor NorthPoint Development; Holiday Passport Sponsor Community Bank, N.A.; Winter in the City Sponsors Advanced Code Consultants, A.J. Roofing, American Eagle Outfitters and Brian Galada Electric; Candy Cane Lane Sponsors AmeriHealth Caritas Pennsylvania, Blaise Alexander GMC of Hazleton, The Carver’s Reserve, Champion Builders, Cross Valley Federal Credit Union, Deb Stone Interiors, Hayden Power Group, Ingram Micro, Janney Montgomery Scott, Lackawanna College, Lehigh Valley Health Network — Part of Jefferson Health, Luzerne County Community College, MMI Preparatory School, Penn State Hazleton, Peoples Security Bank & Trust, PFNonwovens, T. Platek Contracting and Tri-Mountain Ventures; and community partners Baranko’s Pizza, Christ Lutheran Church, The Hershey Company, Keystone Job Corps, Niagara Bottling, Romark Logistics, the Schwear family and Tri-State Security Solutions.

For information about the city’s or downtown Hazleton’s holiday events, contact Ali McKittrick, city recreation director, at amckittrick@cityofhazleton.org, or Miguel Polanco, CAN DO marketing communications specialist, at 570-455-1508 or mpolanco@hazletoncando.com. For a full schedule, visit HazletonForTheHolidays.com.