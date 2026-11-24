Board members of the Slovak Heritage Society of Northeastern Pennsylvania are, from left, Michael Stretanski, Elaine Palischak, Anthony Palischak, Anna M. Hudock and Robert Zavada. Not pictured are board member Helen Bacumpas and the Rev. Andrew S. Hvozdovic, chaplain.

🔊 Listen to this

The Slovak Heritage Society of Northeastern Pennsylvania recently held its annual meeting, with 24 members attending.

Board members gave oral reports on the year’s activities.

Elaine Palischak announced the Feast of St. Nicholas will be celebrated at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6, at St. Ignatius Loyola Church, 339 N. Maple Ave., Kingston. The church is handicapped accessible.

The event will include songs and storytelling of past Slovak Christmas traditions. Refreshments will be served, followed by fellowship. Everyone is invited. There is no charge. A free-will offering will be accepted.

For more information, contact Anna M. Hudock at 570-510-1655.