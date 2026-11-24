The Slovak Heritage Society of Northeastern Pennsylvania recently held its annual meeting, with 24 members attending.
Board members gave oral reports on the year’s activities.
Elaine Palischak announced the Feast of St. Nicholas will be celebrated at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6, at St. Ignatius Loyola Church, 339 N. Maple Ave., Kingston. The church is handicapped accessible.
The event will include songs and storytelling of past Slovak Christmas traditions. Refreshments will be served, followed by fellowship. Everyone is invited. There is no charge. A free-will offering will be accepted.
For more information, contact Anna M. Hudock at 570-510-1655.
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