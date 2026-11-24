Members of the Kucios committee of Knights of Lithuania Council 143, Pittston, plan the group’s Kucios dinner, set for noon Saturday, Dec. 5, at the Monsignor Bendik Center, Church Street, Pittston. Kucios is the traditional Lithuanian Christmas Eve dinner, celebrated in Lithuania and by people of Lithuanian descent around the world. The dinner is open to members and the public. First row, from left, are Dan Mello, Maureen Mello, Dennis Palladino, Janet Palladino, Eileen Kelly, Camille Stanis, Mary Claire Voveris, Marilyn Fitzgerald and Judy Stodolny. Second row: Sylvia Waxmonsky, Irene Kovaleski, John Kovaleski, Mary Portelli, Joe Francik, Don Waxmonsky and Bill Sodnik. For information, call Janet Palladino at 570-655-4761.
Staff Report
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