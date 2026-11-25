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You likely have your Turkey Day dining planned, but if you are hosting dinner (as we will be) or bringing a side dish to someone else’s event, consider this relatively easy spinach salad, taken from my oldest brother’s collection, longtime readers know as “Uncle Jake’s Favorite Recipes.”

As the photo shows, I prefer baby spinach, and while the stems are usually tender enough to leave on, I pluck most of them off just to avoid any “stringy” feel when chewing. And while chilling the leaves for a couple of hours is a good idea, it’ll still work without all that lead time.

To make it even easier, consider doing the bacon in the oven, as I did for a Test Kitchen back in January of 2022: Line a rimmed baking sheet with aluminum foil, set a wire rack in the sheet, lay the bacon slices individually on the rack so they don’t touch each other, and cook in a 400° oven for 10 to 20 minutes, checking until it’s done the way you like it. Once the bacon grease cools, cleanup is mostly rolling it up in the foil and tossing. To my surprise, spattering in the oven has never been a problem.

Happy Thanksgiving, and

Dobru chut!

Spinach Salad (Uncle Jake’s Favorite Recipes)

Dressing:

6 tablespoons oil

4 teaspoons lemon juice

4 teaspoons white wine vinegar

1/2 teaspoon salt

Salad:

10-ounce bag fresh Spinach

1 Bermuda onion, sliced into rings

4 bacon slices, cooked and crumbled

4 teaspoons grated Parmesan cheese

Combine dressing ingredients in a bowl and whisk well, or use a jar and shake well.

Remove stems and wash and dry spinach. Chill 3 hours in a large bowl. Add onion and bacon, then dressing and toss thoroughly.

Sprinkle with Parmesan and serve with fresh ground pepper.