Winners of the 2026 Constitution Day poster contest display their artwork, and first-place essay winners read their essays aloud during a ceremony at the Luzerne County Courthouse.

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Luzerne Intermediate Unit 18 and the Luzerne County Court of Common Pleas have announced the winners of the 2026 Constitution Day essay and poster contests.

“We congratulate these students on their accomplishments and extend our sincere appreciation to all students who submitted entries, as well as the teachers, building administrators, and district leadership who encouraged and supported their participation,” said Mark Umphred, a supervisor of special programs at the intermediate unit.

The winners were recognized at the Luzerne County Courthouse in Wilkes-Barre. The celebration began with a guided courthouse tour led by local historian Tony Brooks, followed by a courtroom ceremony. First-place essay winners read their essays, and first-place poster winners displayed and discussed their artwork.

“Constitution Day provides a meaningful opportunity for students of all grade levels to explore our nation’s history, the principles of our Constitution, and the importance of civic engagement,” Umphred said in a news release. He encouraged every member district to take part next year.

Poster contest winners

Kindergarten through second grade:

First place: Christopher Grimaud-Lockard, Tunkhannock Area, second grade

Second place: Kyle Katarsky, Dallas Area, second grade

Third place: Bryn Nudo, Dallas Area, second grade

Third through fifth grades:

First place: Stella Pavlichko, Tunkhannock Area, fourth grade

Second place: Elianna Chatelier, Hanover Area, fourth grade

Third place: Alaina Goerner, Hanover Area, fourth grade

Essay contest winners

Middle school:

First place: Lena Falcone, Lake-Lehman, seventh grade

Second place: Maahi Patel, MMI Preparatory School, eighth grade

Third place: Aedan Toll, Lake-Lehman, seventh grade

High school:

First place: Hilda Force, Tunkhannock Area, 11th grade

Second place: Abbagayl Stuart, Northwest Area, 10th grade

Third place: Hannah Newell, Northwest Area, 10th grade