Annual event set for Nov. 28

Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble co-founder Laurie McCants, center, has read at every Yuletide Ghost Stories event since it began.

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Ghost stories for Christmas? Why not?

“I think it’s a new concept for Americans,” Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble co-founder Laurie McCants said. “But it is a British tradition. Dylan Thomas mentions it in his long poem ‘A Child’s Christmas in Wales.’ And ‘A Christmas Carol’ is part of that tradition. Charles Dickens wrote it as a ghost story at Christmas.”

So in the spirit of Dickens, who conjured the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Yet to Come to teach Ebenezer Scrooge a lesson, as well as Thomas, who wrote that “ghosts whooed like owls in the long nights when I dared not look over my shoulder,” the Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble will present Yuletide Ghost Stories from 7 to 9 p.m. Nov. 28.

Yuletide Ghost Stories will be part of TreeFest at the Caldwell Consistory, 150 Market St., Bloomsburg, where McCants, her fellow BTE co-founder Jerry Stropnicky, award-winning horror writer Cassandra O’Sullivan Sachar and local radio personality Erika Funke will each read a story.

McCants is a returning reader to the Ghost Stories event, now in its third year. She predicts the atmosphere will be festive and the audience will be filled with “people wanting to be just a little bit scared.”

Some stories are scarier than others, BTE staffer Emma Ginader said, estimating the stories vary “on the scary meter” from a high of 10 to a low of 2.

“It’s for adults and older teenagers,” she said. “We’ve had kids come in the past, but parents should be aware this is definitely targeted toward adults and built around adult attention spans.”

This year McCants, who is retired from BTE, will read “The Crown Derby Plate” by Marjorie Bowen.

“And I’m going to say it the way the British say it,” McCants said in a telephone interview. “DARBY, not Derby.”

“It’s quite well-written, and it’s just a little bit scary,” McCants continued. “The main character is someone who doesn’t believe in ghosts, and she gets quite a shock.”

Stropnicky is scheduled to read “The Story of the Goblins who Stole a Sexton,” which Charles Dickens published as part of “The Pickwick Papers,” about seven years before “A Christmas Carol.” The sexton, or gravedigger, in the story is a grouch like Ebenezer Scrooge and has a similar change of heart.

Veteran WVIA radio personality Erika Funke will read “Phantasmagoria” by Lewis Carroll, the author of “Alice in Wonderland.”

And Sachar will read a story she wrote herself, “Christmas Karma.”

“It’s a new take on a very old yule legend,” Ginader said. “I don’t want to spoil it, but it’s about a well-known-in-some-circles Christmas entity.”

“As someone who loves the ghostly and the paranormal,” Ginader said, she’s looking forward to “a very fun, unique way to look at the holiday season. Christmases Past can still influence us, be a guiding light or a warning or just plain creepy.”

Tickets for Yuletide Ghost Stories are $10 each and must be reserved in advance. Reservations may be made through the Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble website.

The evening of Yuletide Ghost Stories will be part of TreeFest, when the Caldwell Consistory will be filled with dozens of decorated trees. TreeFest hours are 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28; noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29; 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5; and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6. Sensory-friendly hours are planned for 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29.

After TreeFest closes, the trees will be donated to families in need.