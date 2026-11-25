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REVIEW

“The Jury Is Guilty”

By: Laurie Blake

Rating: 4.2

This is a tense, twisty debut thriller where a jury is sequestered together to decide the fate of an actor accused of trying to murder his wife. As each juror vies for the verdict they want, secrets, obsessions and plots for revenge will come to light. Everyone is lying. Everyone is guilty, and one of them may be planning a murder of their own.

Danny and Hope were Hollywood’s “It couple,” but like anyone, they have skeletons in their closet. After Hope asks Danny for a divorce, he allegedly pays his best friend to kill her. Is Danny a controlling husband or is Hope a femme fatale manipulator claiming her husband is an abuser? The lawyers aren’t the only ones to worry about in this trial. Multiple jury members have their own personal hidden agendas.

The story focuses on four jurors who have a desire for revenge and want to manipulate the others to vote their way. Juror #6 is Dee who has gone to great lengths, including changing her appearance, to secure a spot on the jury. She has studied the other jurors and is prepared to convince them to vote with her. Juror #7 is Frankie, a 70-year-old retired schoolteacher and widow. She has her own reasons for being on the jury and plans on making sure justice is served. Juror #1 is Michelle, the alternate juror who does whatever it takes to get on the jury. Juror #2 is Rick who is playing all kinds of games, hoping to carry out his personal plan for success. Readers get to know the jurors’ backgrounds and motivations.

These jurors are bringing a whole lot more into the courtroom than their opinions about the evidence.

Will justice prevail?

Readers have to accept that this is an intense, perplexing story, but not the most realistic. It is ultimately less about what is going on in the courtroom and more about the jurors themselves. The clever ending is unpredictable, but satisfying.

I found this book to be thought provoking as well as entertaining. It makes me wonder just how much do we know about jurors who are making life changing decisions for others. I would definitely read a second book by this author.

It grabbed my attention and kept me engaged.

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Jacquie O’Neil and her daughter, Times Leader Media Group Publisher Kerry Miscavage, contribute to this column.