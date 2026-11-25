Bob Balitski plays Ebenezer Scrooge in Music Box Playhouse’s production of “A Christmas Carol,” which opens Saturday, Nov. 28, and runs through Dec. 20 at the Swoyersville theater.

Kevin Costley, as Ebenezer Scrooge, appears with the Ghost of Christmas Future in a past Music Box Playhouse production of “A Christmas Carol.” Costley played Scrooge in several productions at the Swoyersville theater, including its first staging of the holiday classic in 1986.

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When the opening night curtain rises on “A Christmas Carol” at Music Box Playhouse in Swoyersville Saturday, Nov. 28, it will mark the 40th anniversary of the first time the Music Box Players staged the show — in 1986.

Longtime Music Box Player Michael Gallagher, who was “the first Bob Cratchit” and built the set 40 years ago, marvels at the anniversary and the more than a dozen times the troupe has presented “A Christmas Carol” since then, with the occasional “It’s A Wonderful Life,” “A Christmas Story,” “White Christmas” or “Annie” taking a turn as the December show.

But there’s no need to be amazed at the enduring appeal of the Charles Dickens classic.

“It’s just the story. It all goes back to the story,” said Kevin Costley, who was Music Box’s first Scrooge and has repeated the role many times since.

“A perfect word is ‘redemption,’ ” said Bob Balitski, who portrays this year’s Ebenezer Scrooge, mired in his miserliness when the audience first encounters him, yet still potentially redeemable.

“More importantly, it’s not too late,” Balitski said.

For both local actors, the role of Scrooge is one they’ve played more than once.

But Costley couldn’t have been Scrooge this year because he was busy playing the title role in “Titus Andronicus” at Misericordia University.

While Shakespeare’s tale of violence and vengeance isn’t the kind of show that tends to put people in a holiday spirit, Costley said he felt rejuvenated working with young actors.

“The cast was probably 98% college students,” he said. “It was stimulating.”

As for Balitski, he has portrayed Scrooge for Scranton shows directed by his wife, Paige Balitski. “This is more challenging because it’s a musical,” he said of the current show. “A couple of the patter songs are taking a lot of work. The words come very swiftly, and it takes concentration. But they’re fun songs; they really add to the development of the character.”

“It’s more like an operetta, really; the music just flows,” he said.

“This is a brand-new production, a new generation,” Gallagher said. “We’re starting over again with a new generation.”

For both Balitski and Costley, a pivotal part of the story is when the young Scrooge lets his girlfriend slip away.

“It’s always the lost love story that gets me,” Costley said. “What could have been. The Old Scrooge actually says to the Young Scrooge, ‘Go after her, you fool.’ ”

That is the part, Balitski said, where audiences may feel their sympathy rising for poor, foolish Scrooge, who seems to throw away his chance for happiness by not reaching out to reconcile with the young woman who loved him.

All in all, Balitski said, Scrooge is “pretty evil for the first full act. When he does change, the audience should cheer because there is that much of a change. It’s reinforced by the music and by the other characters.”

As Costley recalls, the first two times Music Box staged this story, “We called it ‘A Christmas Carol,’ but it was actually a musical called ‘The Stingiest Man in Town.’ We did that for two years, and then we did the one that Ted and I wrote.”

Ted Anderson and Costley collaborated on the music for a Music Box version of “A Christmas Carol,” with Costley writing the lyrics.

For the 2026 production, the music comes from Broadway composer Alan Menken (Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” and “The Little Mermaid,” “Little Shop of Horrors”) and lyricist Lynn Ahrens (“Ragtime,” “Seussical,” “Once on This Island”).

The musical “A Christmas Carol” runs Nov. 28 through Dec. 20 at Music Box Playhouse with shows at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays. Dinner service is available for all performances. Doors open two hours before curtain, and buffet service begins 90 minutes before curtain.

Tickets are available through musicbox.org or by calling the box office at 570-283-2195.