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Sister Marilyn Lacey, an internationally recognized advocate for refugees, migrants and women living in extreme poverty, will receive an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree and deliver the commencement address at Misericordia University’s winter commencement at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20, in the Anderson Sports and Health Center. About 200 undergraduate, graduate and doctoral students are expected to receive degrees.

A member of the Sisters of Mercy since 1966, Sister Marilyn has spent her life working with some of the world’s most vulnerable people. For more than four decades, she has worked with refugees and displaced people in the United States, Africa and Southeast Asia, helping individuals and families rebuild their lives after war, persecution and displacement.

“Sister Marilyn Lacey embodies the values that define both the Sisters of Mercy and Misericordia University,” Misericordia President Daniel J. Myers said. “Her unwavering commitment to human dignity, mercy, justice, service, and educational opportunity has transformed countless lives around the world. We are honored to welcome her to campus and to recognize a lifetime of extraordinary service as she inspires our graduates to lead lives of purpose and compassion.”

After earning a bachelor’s degree in humanities and a master’s degree in social welfare from the University of California, Berkeley, Sister Marilyn served as director of refugee and immigrant services for Catholic Charities of Santa Clara County in California. There, she developed refugee resettlement and immigration programs and helped welcome refugees from around the world, including the “Lost Boys of Sudan.”

In 2008, she founded Mercy Beyond Borders, a nonprofit that helps displaced women and children move beyond extreme poverty through education, leadership development, entrepreneurship and community support. The organization works in South Sudan, Haiti, Malawi, Uganda and Kenya, creating opportunities for women and girls to learn, connect and lead.

Among its key efforts is expanding schooling for girls in South Sudan, where girls have historically faced major barriers to education. Through scholarships, literacy programs and economic development projects, Mercy Beyond Borders has helped thousands of women and girls improve their lives and strengthen their communities.

Sister Marilyn’s work has earned international recognition. In 2001, the Dalai Lama honored her as an “Unsung Hero of Compassion.” In 2017, she received the Opus Prize, a global award for faith-based leadership that recognizes people whose faith motivates social entrepreneurship and service. She was also named an AARP Purpose Prize Fellow for her work with women and girls affected by poverty and displacement.

She is the author of a memoir, “This Flowing Toward Me: A Story of God Arriving in Strangers,” and has spoken at universities, schools, conferences and faith communities around the world.