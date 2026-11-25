Piano students of Diane Shuleski perform classical and signature solos at a fall recital presented by the Conservatory at Wilkes University in Gies Hall at the Dorothy Dickson Darte Center. First row, from left, are Vyana Kamdar, Zachary Villafuerte, Isabelle Cannavale, Sharli Keren, Priela Villafuerte and Paxton Bunnell. Second row: Ryna Bajaj, Lucas Zheng, Krish Bajaj, Elmer Sager, Elsie Sager, Elaina Seltzer and Saritha Karnae. Third row: Austin McElwee, Oren Keren, Aryana Bhatti, John Fedor, Etan Keren, Alexis Stec and Gwen Johns. Fourth row: Eric Gee, Anay Bhatti, Sabian Bunnell, Julien Lacroix, Natalie Fedor, Shreeya Parikh and instructor Diane Shuleski.
Staff Report
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