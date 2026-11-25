Annual project honors legacy of Luksha siblings

A reindeer adds a festive touch to this window at the Children’s Service Center.

Thanks to these painters, windows in this room at the Children’s Service Center are decorated with Minions.

Volunteers who painted holiday scenes on the windows of the Children’s Service Center in Wilkes-Barre gather for a group photo. Among them are project director Rosemary Luksha and co-director Nicole Delevan, along with Jackie Barkus, Betty Bauman, Mary Blitzman, Mary Pat Connell, Christine Domashinski, Pippa Estock, Karen French, Mary Beth Girton, Carol Grogan, Amelia Grudkowski, Kathy Howanitz, Anne Jenkins, Julia Antall, Sarah Antall, Christina Kinsman, Mary Kozick, Florence Leahey, Barbara Lewis, Emma Lewis, Irene Mackiewicz, Evelyn Migatulski, Madonna Ondash, Theresa Restaino, Bobbie Shurnicki, Samantha Weiss and Kira Zak.

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Volunteer painters gathered from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 21, at the Children’s Service Center in Wilkes-Barre to paint holiday scenes in memory of two members of the Luksha family who dedicated their lives to helping people with disabilities: Edward Luksha and Barbara Luksha Roche.

Roche co-founded the project with her sister, Rosemary, in memory of their brother, Edward Luksha, a mental health therapist at Community Counseling Services. Roche was a special education teacher in the Wyoming Valley West School District.

Now in its 28th year, the program honors Barbara and Edward’s dedication to people with disabilities and families in crisis.

The Children’s Service Center has 29 windows that can be painted, and the painters come from many parts of the community: the GFWC West Side, a member club of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs; St. John the Baptist Church in Larksville; alumni of Sue Hand’s Imagery studio; and family and friends.

Frosty snowmen, warm cocoa mugs, reindeer, stockings, gingerbread men, candy canes, polar bears, candles and many other images now decorate the 29 windows. The children’s room features Charlie Brown and Woodstock, Bluey and Bingo, and the Minions.

To thank the painters, the Children’s Service Center, led by development director Linda Wiseman, hosts a pizza lunch for everyone who takes part. The Luksha family also treats the painters to coffee, cocoa and doughnuts.

The project is led by director Rosemary Luksha, a retired Northwest Area School District art teacher, and co-director Nicole Delevan, an art teacher in the Wallenpaupack Area School District. Luksha and artist Catherine Laskaris of the GFWC West Side sketched the designs on the windows several days before the painting.

Painters from the GFWC West Side were Karen French, Jennifer Ardoline, Maureen Finnerty, Irene Mackiewicz, Christina Kinsman, Mary Pat Connell, Betty Bauman, Florence Leahey, Mary Kozick, Carol Grogan, Madonna Ondash and Rosemary Luksha. Christine Domashinski represented the GFWC Northeast.

Julia Antall, Sarah Antall and Samantha Weiss painted for St. John the Baptist Church. Sue Hand studio alumni Evelyn Migatulski, Kira Zak, Yana Dorofeeva, Theresa Restaino and Amelia Grudkowski also took part.

Community members who painted were Anne Jenkins, Jackie Barkus, Mary Blitzman, Mary Beth Girton, Bobbie Shurnicki, Nancy Restaino, Kathy Howanitz, Barbara Lewis, Emma Lewis and Pippa Estock.

The Luksha family thanked the Children’s Service Center and Wiseman for hosting the project each year, which they said brings cheer to the building and to the families the center serves.