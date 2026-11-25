Kennedy Early Childhood Center in Nanticoke names its September Students of the Month, recognized for being safe, caring and responsible. First row, from left, are Jandriel Nuez, Adriel Fernandez, Aniyah Prado, Sara Lukowski, Adimir Santaella, Elliot Russel, Safiya Garvey, Ariel Pascual, Kevin Kreitzer and Ryan Hoyt. Second row: Principal Jessica Mudzik, Landin Schuckers, Onali Vishnefski, Michael Sczyrek, Montse Matos, Rihanna Humala-Landi, Trevor Ravert, Jayden Lopez Monge, Jade Vanderhoff, Tessa Shaffer, Madison Sims, Vincent Cotteta and Jhonas Amaker. Not pictured are Alaiah Mendoza and Bellamy Seville. Aniyah Prado was named Super Student of the Month.
Staff Report
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