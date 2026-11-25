Members of the Wyoming Valley Women’s Club who helped set up the scholarship fashion show and luncheon are, seated from left, Rosemary Dessoye, Anna Elmir and Cindy Mitchell. Standing: Linda Dessoye, Mary Reynolds, Michele Bellis, Gayle Delano Slezak, Debbie Hannon, Hazel Markowski, Mary Ruth and Peterlynn Wezt.

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The Wyoming Valley Women’s Club board met at Hamam, formerly Chill Grille, on North Pennsylvania Avenue, Wilkes-Barre.

Treasurer Debbie Hannon gave the financial report on the club’s recent scholarship fashion show and luncheon, held at the DoubleTree, Route 115, Wilkes-Barre. About 100 people attended.

All proceeds will go to the club’s 2027 scholarship program. Wilkes-Barre Area High School seniors who plan to continue their education in fall 2027 will be eligible to apply.

The club is open to all women who live in the Greater Wyoming Valley. To join, call Anna Elmir at 570-823-5984 or Mary Reynolds at 570-362-0308.