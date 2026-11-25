The Wyoming Valley Women’s Club board met at Hamam, formerly Chill Grille, on North Pennsylvania Avenue, Wilkes-Barre.
Treasurer Debbie Hannon gave the financial report on the club’s recent scholarship fashion show and luncheon, held at the DoubleTree, Route 115, Wilkes-Barre. About 100 people attended.
All proceeds will go to the club’s 2027 scholarship program. Wilkes-Barre Area High School seniors who plan to continue their education in fall 2027 will be eligible to apply.
The club is open to all women who live in the Greater Wyoming Valley. To join, call Anna Elmir at 570-823-5984 or Mary Reynolds at 570-362-0308.
Local journalism matters, and your support makes it possible. You can help sustain this work by making a donation or choosing one of our subscription options. Subscribers enjoy valuable benefits, including full access to our e-edition, a reduced ad experience on timesleader.com, and more.
Your support helps ensure independent, high-quality local news remains available today and for future generations. Thank you for standing with local journalism.