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The Crestwood Education Association has named senior Alison Zavacky its Student of the Quarter.

Zavacky, the daughter of Amanda and Matthew Zavacky, lists math and art as her favorite subjects.

She is senior class vice president, head student leader of the Aevidum Club, student director of Crestwood’s theater department, and co-president of Interact and Mini-Thon. She is also a member of the Enviro Club and the literary magazine.

Outside school, Zavacky enjoys spending time with friends, sewing, crafting and baking. She plans to major in psychology in college next fall and hopes to become an art therapist.