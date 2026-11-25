From left are Maureen Metz, Metz Culinary Management executive vice president; Rick Sell, Metz vice president of restaurant operations; Bob Borwick, Dinners for Kids board chair; and Gary Williams, Dinners for Kids board treasurer.

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Ruth’s Chris Steak House and Metz Culinary Management presented a check for $99,273.56 to Dinners for Kids, a local nonprofit. The money was raised at the 10th annual Ruth’s Chris Golf Classic, held in September at Huntsville Golf Club. More than 120 golfers took part. Organizers said the total set a record for the tournament.

“We and our partners are proud to support Dinners for Kids and their mission of ensuring that no child in Luzerne County goes without a healthy meal,” said Maureen Metz, executive vice president of Metz Culinary Management. “Once again, the tournament has set a new fundraising record, and that would not be possible without the support of the entire community.”

Dinners for Kids, run by volunteers, has provided healthy meals to more than 10,500 children facing food insecurity in Luzerne County since it began in 2011. Metz began supporting the program in 2016. With this year’s total, the Golf Classic has raised more than $600,000.

The tournament covers a large share of Dinners for Kids’ annual operating budget. Because the organization has no paid staff or facility costs, it puts all donations toward preparing and packaging meals.

Nearly 60 local and regional sponsors supported this year’s tournament, including Metz vendors and longtime partners. Among them was Kegel’s Produce, which donates fresh fruit to Dinners for Kids year-round.