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This hearty, protein- and fiber-packed bowl from my cookbook “The Protein Meal Prep Plan” is a love letter to turkey — and is a great way to use up any leftovers from Thanksgiving.

The other star ingredient is wild rice, which has more protein and antioxidants than white rice and is notably rich in magnesium and zinc.

To reduce the carbohydrate load, you can swap roasted broccoli for the wild rice. And if you’re trying to lower your fat intake, you can reduce the amount of olive oil in the honey-Dijon sauce by half and opt for a spray of olive oil or avocado oil in any place it’s called for, to coat the bottom of a pan.

I personally find this dish delicious served with a few shavings of fresh Parmesan.

Honey-Dijon Turkey and Wild Rice Bowls

Serves 4 to 6

Ingredients

Honey-Dijon Sauce:

½ cup extra-virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons lemon juice (from about 1 lemon)

2 tablespoons honey

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon whole-grain mustard

1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh thyme leaves

½ tablespoon sea salt

¼ tablespoon freshly ground black pepper

Turkey & Wild Rice Bowls

3 cups chopped roasted turkey

¾ cup Honey-Dijon sauce, divided

3 cups cooked wild rice

5 ounces arugula

1 lemon, cut into wedges

1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh thyme leaves

Directions

1. Place extra-virgin olive oil, lemon juice, honey, apple cider vinegar, Dijon mustard, whole-grain mustard, finely chopped fresh thyme leaves, sea salt and freshly ground black pepper in a jar, cover, and shake to combine. Label and store any leftovers in the refrigerator.

2. Place a medium saucepan over medium-high heat. Add the turkey and half of the honey-Dijon sauce and stir to combine. Heat the turkey, stirring occasionally, until just warmed through.

3. Reheat the wild rice in the microwave for 2 minutes, stirring halfway through. (Or you can reheat it on the stovetop in a medium saucepan with ¼ cup of water. Cover and cook over low heat, stirring occasionally, until warmed through, about 15 minutes.)

4. Add some wild rice to each bowl, followed by arugula, and then the warmed turkey. Drizzle with the remaining honey-Dijon sauce and garnish with a lemon wedge and a sprinkle of fresh thyme.

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Cassy Joy Garcia is the author of “Cook Once Dinner Fix,” “Cook Once, Eat All Week” and “Fed and Fit,” and is the creative force behind the food blog Fed + Fit. A holistic nutritionist, she lives in San Antonio, Texas, with her husband and three children.

Excerpted from “The Protein Meal Prep Plan” by Cassy Joy Garcia. Copyright (copyright) 2026 by Cassy Joy Garcia. Used with permission of Voracious, an imprint of Little, Brown and Company. New York, NY. All rights reserved.

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Cassy Joy Garcia is the author of “Cook Once Dinner Fix,” “Cook Once, Eat All Week” and “Fed and Fit,” and is the creative force behind the food blog Fed + Fit. A holistic nutritionist, she lives in San Antonio, Texas, with her husband and three children.

Excerpted from “The Protein Meal Prep Plan” by Cassy Joy Garcia. Copyright (copyright) 2026 by Cassy Joy Garcia. Used with permission of Voracious, an imprint of Little, Brown and Company. New York, NY. All rights reserved.