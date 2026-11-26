🔊 Listen to this

Friday Movie Matinee: The Osterhout Free Library will show “Home for the Holidays” from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, in the library’s reading room, 71 S. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre. The film follows a woman who must spend Thanksgiving with her family after being fired, kissing her soon-to-be ex-boss and learning her daughter will spend the holiday with her boyfriend.

Christmas Pysanky: The Hazleton Area Public Library, 55 N. Church St., Hazleton, will host a pysanky class from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, in the community room, accessible from the Green Street entrance. Instructor Tammy Budnovitch will guide participants through a holiday design. The class is beginner-friendly but involves handling hot wax. The cost is $25, payable in cash, by check made out to Tammy Budnovitch or by Venmo at @Tamara-Budnovitch. Payment is due by Monday, Nov. 30. Register through the library’s website.

Graffiti Names: The West Pittston Library, 200 Exeter Ave., West Pittston, invites kids 8 and older to explore graffiti lettering as an art form and practice writing their names in different styles from 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2. Participants will also build miniature fences to decorate with their names. To register, visit the library’s website.

Snow Globe Dreams: The Osterhout Free Library invites teens and young adults to a winter craft session from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, in the third-floor meeting room at the library, 71 S. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre. All materials will be provided. Registration is required; call the library at 570-823-0156 or register on the library’s website.

Franklin Street Sleuths: The mystery book club will meet from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, at the Osterhout Free Library’s North Branch, 28 Oliver St., Wilkes-Barre. The group will discuss “Christmas Inc.” by J. Spencer Osborn. For information, call the Information Services Department at 570-821-1959.

Adult Board Game Night: The Hazleton Area Public Library will host a free board game night for adults from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, in the community room, Green Street entrance. Games will be provided, and patrons may bring their own. Register in advance through the library’s website.

Winter Bingo: The Osterhout Free Library invites teens and young adults to play bingo, win prizes, enjoy refreshments and watch a movie from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, in the reading room at the library, 71 S. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre. Registration is required; call the library at 570-823-0156 or register on the library’s website.

Gingerbread House Holiday Craft: The Hoyt Library, 284 Wyoming Ave., Kingston, invites people of all ages to make holiday keepsakes at Candy Cane Lane in the library from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17. To register, call 570-287-2013.

One-on-One Technology Lessons: Adults 50 and older can bring a cellphone, laptop or tablet to the Marian Sutherland Kirby Library in Mountain Top for a free 45-minute, one-on-one lesson taught by a teen. Sign up at the library or call 570-474-9313 for available dates.

Carr’s Corner December Special: Carr’s Corner at the Osterhout Free Library will sell “Anything Christmas,” including books, CDs and DVDs, for $1 each in December. A buy-one, get-one-free sale will be held Saturday, Dec. 26. The book shop is just inside the Central Branch entrance, on the left, and is open during regular Central Branch hours.

Math Tutoring: Fanhui Kong, a mathematics professor at Wilkes University, offers free one-on-one tutoring for students in grades six through 12 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Hoyt Library, 284 Wyoming Ave., Kingston. Registration is required; call 570-287-2013 or visit the library’s website.