Canada geese and mallards swim near the shore Wednesday morning at Frances Slocum State Park.

A flock of common mergansers swims on the lake Wednesday morning at Frances Slocum State Park.

A paper-thin layer of ice begins to form at the edge of the lake at Frances Slocum State Park on Wednesday morning.

A bald eagle lands high in a tree overlooking the lake at Frances Slocum State Park on Wednesday morning.

🔊 Listen to this

KINGSTON TWP. — The rising sun cast a golden glow on the fog lingering over the lake Wednesday morning at Frances Slocum State Park. Shivering, I paused to peer through my telephoto lens at a white speck floating in the mist behind a mixed flock of Canada geese and mallards.

Ring-billed gull.

I snapped a few photos, then continued my brisk morning stroll.

“I guess winter has finally set in,” I said to myself as the frost-covered grass, leaves, and — oops — goose poop crunched beneath my boots.

I heard more birds than I could see. A song sparrow chirped from a nearby bush. A blue jay screamed in the distance. A northern cardinal’s sharp whistle pierced the air from my left.

At one point, I thought I heard a turkey gobble, but it turned out to be a dog with a strange bark.

Suddenly, I caught movement out of the corner of my eye. A large bird soared over the lake, silhouetted against the bright blue sky. It turned, circling toward me, its white head and tail feathers revealing its identity. The bald eagle turned again and headed for the top of a large tree overlooking the lake. It perched there for a couple of minutes before taking off again and disappearing around a bend.

Other species I added to my checklist during my short Wednesday morning visit included a lone wood duck, two downy woodpeckers, a hairy woodpecker, several dark-eyed juncos and black-capped chickadees, a tufted titmouse or two, white-breasted and red-breasted nuthatches, a brown creeper, two eastern bluebirds, one American robin, a few American goldfinches, a flock of common mergansers, several American crows, and a white-throated sparrow.

No signs of any turkeys, though.

They must have all been in hiding.

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Liz Baumeister is the news editor at the Times Leader. She loves nature, photography, and nature photography. Reach her at lbaumeister@timesleader.com.