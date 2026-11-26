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BACK MOUNTAIN

Welsh Cookie and Soup Sale: The Dallas Order of the Eastern Star will sell Welsh cookies for $8 a dozen, as well as soup. Pickup is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, at the Dallas Eastern Star Hall, Foster Street, Dallas, behind CVS. Order by Monday, Dec. 7, by calling Dianne Corby at 570-675-4893.

BEAR CREEK

Thanksgiving Service: Bear Creek Grace Chapel Guild will host its annual nondenominational Thanksgiving Day Service and Service of Remembrance at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 26, at Grace Chapel, Chapel Road, Bear Creek. All are welcome.

GREATER PITTSTON AREA

Christmas Cash Bingo: Zara Court No. 113 will hold bingo at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, at Wyoming Hose Co. No. 2, 70 E. Third St., Wyoming. Doors open at 5 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance or at the door. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. For tickets, call 570-472-5352 or 570-332-9272.

Breakfast with Santa: Zara Court No. 113 will host breakfast from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at St. John’s Lodge, Yatesville Road, Jenkins Township. The cost is $10 for ages 10 and older and $5 for ages 3 to 9; children younger than 2 are admitted free. The menu includes scrambled eggs, sausage, pancakes, coffee and juice, and there will be crafts for kids and a visit with Santa. Reservations are required by Tuesday, Dec. 1; contact Lynn Dietrich at 570-212-0915.

A Swetland Family Christmas: The Luzerne County Historical Society event, originally planned for Dec. 5-6, has been canceled this year.

Christmas Parties: Tickets are on sale for the Dupont VFW Post 4909 Christmas parties Saturday, Dec. 5, and Saturday, Dec. 12, at the post, 401 Main St., Dupont. Tickets are $30. For tickets, call Bob Lopata at 570-472-1152.

Cookie Walk: Saint Nicholas of Myra Byzantine Catholic Church Old Forge will hold the annual Christmas Cookie Walk 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 19 in the parish hall, 317 Charles St., Old Forge. In case of inclement weather, the date will move to Dec. 20. No preorders will be accepted. Cookie are homemade and include wedding cookies, ricotta cookies, thumbprint, pepper cookies, chocolate chip, peanut butter kisses, nut rugalach, and more. Cost is $12 per pound.

GREATER WYOMING VALLEY

Christmas Singalong: The “Keeping Christ in Christmas” 18th annual singing of traditional Christmas hymns and carols by candlelight is set for 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, at the Nativity display on the Luzerne County Courthouse lawn. The singalong comes before the Christmas tree lighting ceremony at 5 p.m. in the courthouse rotunda. In bad weather, the group will gather inside the courthouse. For information, call Nancy at 570-239-3363.

Alternative Christmas Craft Fair: The Christian Education Committee of First Presbyterian Church, 97 S. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, will hold a craft fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5. Families can make wreaths with fresh greens and buy handmade crafts from local artisans and fair-trade crafts from around the world. Tables are available to local crafters for a small fee. For information, call Pam at 570-824-2478 or email pam@fpc-wb.org.

KINGSTON

Christmas Carol Singalong: The Church of Christ Uniting, 190 S. Sprague Ave., Kingston, will host a Christmas carol singalong with organist Cindy Thomas at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3. Admission is free, and all are welcome. Donations of nonperishable canned goods for the church’s food pantry will be accepted. For information, call the church at 570-288-8434.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY

Tinnitus Support Group of Northeast PA: The group will meet at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, at The Wright Center for Community Health Mid Valley, 5 S. Washington Ave., Jermyn. A virtual option is available for those who can’t attend in person. There is no fee, and new members are welcome. For information or the virtual meeting link, email Joe Kelly, community health worker, at kellyj@TheWrightCenter.org or call 570-230-0019.

Bread, Kolachi, Cookie and Pierogi Sale: Parishioners of St. John’s Russian Orthodox Cathedral, Mayfield, will sell homemade holiday foods for pickup from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, at St. John’s Center, Hill Street, Mayfield. Homemade bread, plain or with raisins, is $8 a loaf. Kolachi (nut, poppy seed, lekvar or apricot) are $12 each. Homemade cookies are $12 a box and will be sold first-come, first-served. Raw pierogi will also be available. To order other items, call Mott at 570-335-2128, Sandy at 570-876-3576 or the rectory at 570-876-0730 by Thursday, Dec. 17.

MOUNTAIN TOP

Mountain Top Social Club: The club’s Christmas party will be held Wednesday, Dec. 2. Tickets are still available for Sight and Sound Theatres’ “Jonah” June 6, 2027. All bus trips are open to the public. For trip information, call trip coordinator Dolores Kelly Zajac at 732-690-9609. For club information, call club president Ady Burner at 347-397-8356. Club membership is closed until further notice.

NANTICOKE AREA

Christmas Sale: Transfiguration of Our Lord Ukrainian Catholic Church will hold a Christmas sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, Nov. 28 and Dec. 5, in its church hall, 210 Center St., Hanover section of Nanticoke. Gently used Christmas trees, lights, ornaments, decor, toys, books, jewelry, clothing, tablecloths, shoes, furniture and more will be for sale. Refreshments for sale include cooked or frozen pierogi, clam chowder, wimpies and more. Raffle tickets will be sold for a Dec. 5 drawing. For information, call 570-256-7883.

WARRIOR RUN

Children’s Christmas Party: Twin Boro Lions Club will hold its annual children’s Christmas party at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, at the Warrior Run Fire Hall. Children 10 and younger who live in Sugar Notch or Warrior Run are invited. Children must be registered in advance, and the deadline is Wednesday, Dec. 9. Register at Derffs Pizza or Steve’s Auto Body, with any Lions Club member or by calling Steve Brezna at 570-829-0153.

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP

Public Stitch-In: The Wyoming Valley Chapter of the Embroiderers’ Guild of America will host a stitch-in from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 28, at Barnes & Noble, Arena Hub Plaza, Wilkes-Barre Township. The public is invited to bring a project to work on or stop by to see what members are stitching.

Nut and Fruit Roll Sale: St. John the Baptist Byzantine Catholic Church, 526 Church St., Wilkes-Barre Township, is taking orders for nut, poppy seed, apricot and prune rolls for Christmas. Rolls are $15 each. To order, call Bob at 570-951-1171. Pickup is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2.

REUNIONS

Coughlin High School Class of 1959: The class will meet for its monthly get-together at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, at Leggio’s Restaurant, Route 315, Plains Township. Members of Coughlin’s classes of 1958 and 1960 are welcome. If you plan to attend, call Fran at 570-261-4121.

Crestwood High School Gen X Alumni: The group will hold a happy hour from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, at the Broadway Tavern, Mountain Top. There will be a cash bar. All Gen X graduates are welcome. For information, see the Crestwood School District Alumni page on Facebook.