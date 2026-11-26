A light and creamy fish chowder is simple and easy to make. For this one, our test cook used some leftover cod fillets.

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“Without leaving Wilkes-Barre, it feels like we’re passing a pleasant afternoon by the Bay in Maryland,” our neighbor Roger said as he sampled fish chowder from the Times Leader test kitchen.

“The vegetables go well together,” Mark said, referring to a few ingredients I’d added. “They seem to all be cooked just right.”

“It’s wonderful,” my mom said after I took a bowl over to her house.

This might be the first official fish chowder I’ve ever made — and I thought it would be nice to tell our readers about something other than turkey this week.

In fact, even if you are feasting on turkey today, you may well want a different kind of protein in a day or two. So I suggest this fish chowder recipe, which I found at a food blog called The Lean Green Bean earlier this month when I was looking for a way to use some leftover cod fillets.

It’s simple and easy, and while the original recipe doesn’t include carrots or celery, I added 2 grated carrots and 1 large stalk of celery, sliced thin. I also left the skins on the potatoes. And I opted to use 2% milk instead of whole milk or half-and-half. In a household where we usually drink skim milk, 2% seemed creamy enough.

When the soup was almost finished cooking, I took out a piece of the bacon and tasted it. It seemed to me the bacon had no flavor left. All its saltiness and smoky flavor must have already leached out into the soup.

Now, other people may disagree with me. But I didn’t think the limp, flavorless pieces of bacon added anything to the mix at that point. So I fished them all out, heated them in a pan to make them crisp, and used them for a garnish.

I was happy that I’d pleased all my taste testers that day. The four of us polished off the whole pot of chowder in one meal. I didn’t even bother to tell Roger that it’s supposed to be a Maine-style dish, not a Chesapeake Bay type of dish. If it made him feel transported to Maryland, so be it.

Here is the recipe.

Maine Fish Chowder

1 tablespoon oil

3 slices bacon, diced

2/3 cup diced onion

2 medium white potatoes, peeled and diced

2 cups chicken or vegetable broth

1.5 – 2 pounds Haddock (or cod) fillets, skin removed

1 to 2 teaspoons Old Bay seasoning

Salt and pepper, to taste

3 cups 2% milk, whole milk or half & half

Heat oil in a large pot or Dutch oven over medium heat. Sauté bacon, onion and potatoes for 10 minutes, stirring frequently.

Add broth and lay fish on top of potatoes in pot. (Don’t worry about cutting it up. It will flake apart when cooked)

Add the Old Bay seasoning, salt and pepper. Bring the mixture to a boil, reduce heat to medium, cover and cook until the fish and potatoes are cooked through, about 10 minutes. Use a spatula to break the fish into chunks.

Reduce the heat and add the milk or half-and-half. Heat through but don’t boil.