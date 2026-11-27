As the title character in ‘Elf,’ Will Ferrell brings Buddy’s child-like wonder to the screen.

🔊 Listen to this

The Dietrich Theater, 60 E. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, will show 12 holiday films for free during its seventh annual 12 Movies of Christmas, Dec. 4-17. The festival offers a variety of showtimes, and this year it adds a bonus screening of “Emmet Otter’s Jugband Christmas” on Friday, Dec. 11.

All screenings are free and paid for by sponsors. Select showtimes also include a free small popcorn and small soda. For a full list of films and showtimes, and to see which screenings include refreshments, visit DietrichTheater.com.

This year’s films are “A Christmas Story,” “The Apartment,” “The Bells of St. Mary’s,” “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” “Elf,” “The Grinch,” “It’s a Wonderful Life,” “Journey to Bethlehem,” “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” “The Polar Express,” “The Star” and “White Christmas,” plus the bonus “Emmet Otter’s Jugband Christmas.”

The festival runs from Friday, Dec. 4, through Thursday, Dec. 17. The films are:

“A Christmas Story”: Based on the humorous writings of Jean Shepherd, the film follows the wintry exploits of young Ralphie, who wants a Red Ryder air rifle for Christmas. Showtimes are 7 p.m. Dec. 5; 4 p.m. Dec. 8; 4 p.m. Dec. 13; and 4 p.m. Dec. 17. Rated PG.

“The Apartment”: Jack Lemmon, Shirley MacLaine and Fred MacMurray star in this comedy-drama about a lonely insurance company employee who lets his bosses use his apartment for their extramarital affairs, hoping to advance his career. His life gets complicated when he falls for an elevator operator who is secretly involved with his married boss. Showtimes are 9 p.m. Dec. 5; 1 p.m. Dec. 8; 4 p.m. Dec. 11; and 1 p.m. Dec. 14. Not rated.

“The Bells of St. Mary’s”: Bing Crosby, Ingrid Bergman and Henry Travers star in the story of a charismatic priest assigned to a struggling Catholic school run by Sister Mary Benedict. The two often disagree over how best to help their students. Showtimes are 4 p.m. Dec. 6; 1 p.m. Dec. 9; 7 p.m. Dec. 13; and 1 p.m. Dec. 16. Not rated.

“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever”: In this 2024 adaptation, a mother unexpectedly ends up directing her town’s Christmas pageant after the previous organizer breaks her leg. She must deal with the unruly Herdman siblings, who take on the lead roles. Showtimes are 4 p.m. Dec. 4; 4 p.m. Dec. 9; and 9 p.m. Dec. 11. Rated PG.

“Elf”: Will Ferrell, Zooey Deschanel, James Caan and Bob Newhart star in the story of Buddy, a human raised by Santa’s elves, who travels from the North Pole to New York City in search of his real father. There, his childlike wonder collides with the cynicism of the big city. Showtimes are 1 p.m. Dec. 5; 7 p.m. Dec. 7; 1 p.m. Dec. 12; and 7 p.m. Dec. 14. Rated PG.

“Emmet Otter’s Jugband Christmas”: Directed by Jim Henson, the film tells the story of the impoverished Emmet Otter and his mother. Each secretly enters a Christmas talent contest, hoping to win the cash prize to buy the other a holiday gift. To compete, both must risk the few valuable possessions they rely on for their livelihoods. The bonus film will be shown once, at 7 p.m. Dec. 11. Not rated.

“The Grinch”: Benedict Cumberbatch voices the Grinch, who lives with his loyal dog, Max, in a cave on Mount Crumpit. When the Whos of Whoville decide to make their Christmas celebration bigger and brighter, the Grinch hatches a scheme to steal Christmas and silence the Whos’ holiday cheer for good. Showtimes are 4 p.m. Dec. 5; 7 p.m. Dec. 8; 7 p.m. Dec. 12; and 7 p.m. Dec. 17. Rated PG.

“It’s a Wonderful Life” (80th anniversary): James Stewart stars as George Bailey, a small-town man whose dreams of adventure are repeatedly sidelined by duty, leaving him trapped and despairing on Christmas Eve. When an angel named Clarence, played by Henry Travers, shows George what life would be like if he had never existed, George discovers the profound impact of his kindness and sacrifices. Showtimes are 2, 7 and 8 p.m. Dec. 15. Rated PG.

“Journey to Bethlehem”: The film tells the biblical story of Mary and Joseph as they set out on a challenging journey to Bethlehem after the announcement of Mary’s miraculous pregnancy. Along the way, they face unexpected dangers, including a ruthless King Herod, who is determined to protect his throne at any cost. The film features original songs and a message of faith, love and courage. Showtimes are 7 p.m. Dec. 6; 1 p.m. Dec. 10; 9 p.m. Dec. 12; and 4 p.m. Dec. 16. Rated PG.

“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”: Clark Griswold (Chevy Chase) tries to give his family a perfect Christmas, despite an unplanned visit from relatives and his employer reneging on a promised holiday bonus. Showtimes are 9 p.m. Dec. 4; 1 p.m. Dec. 7; 4 p.m. Dec. 10; and 1 p.m. Dec. 17. Rated PG-13.

“The Polar Express”: Based on the beloved children’s book and starring Tom Hanks, the film follows a doubting young boy on an extraordinary train ride to the North Pole. Showtimes are 7 p.m. Dec. 4; 7 p.m. Dec. 9; 4 p.m. Dec. 12; and 7 p.m. Dec. 16. Rated G.

“The Star”: A brave little donkey named Bo joins a ragtag group of animals on the first Christmas journey and unwittingly becomes part of the Nativity story. Showtimes are 1 p.m. Dec. 6; 7 p.m. Dec. 10; and 1 p.m. Dec. 13. Rated PG.

“White Christmas”: Bing Crosby and Danny Kaye star as a song-and-dance team who join forces with a sister act, played by Rosemary Clooney and Vera-Ellen, to put on a Christmas show and save a struggling Vermont inn. Showtimes are 1 p.m. Dec. 4; 4 p.m. Dec. 7; 1 p.m. Dec. 11; and 4 p.m. Dec. 14. Not rated.