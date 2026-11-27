Nicolas Cage stars as legendary football coach and broadcaster John Madden, and Christian Bale plays Oakland Raiders owner Al Davis, in “Madden,” shown in this poster for the film.

🔊 Listen to this

“Madden”

Starring: Nicolas Cage, Christian Bale, Sienna Miller

Christopher’s “Meow” Score: “6” paws out of 10.

Thanksgiving Day, and fall and early winter in general, now seem to be prime time for football here in the U.S. The NFL used to own a single day of the week (being Sundays) but somehow now its claws in Mondays and Thursdays too!

The film follows one-time Super Bowl winning giant and household name John Madden, played ferociously by my favorite actor of all time Nic Cage (“Peggy Sue Got Married,” “Adaptation”) and a zillion other remarkable roles.

Directed by David O. Russell (“The Fighter”) this new holiday streamer for the sports lover in your life also stars superstar Christian Bale, as Al Davis, and an always cute Sienna Miller (“American Sniper,” “Alfie”), as Carol Sagal Davis, as close friends of the sports legend.

This sport biopic is a must-watch for any Raiders fan no doubt, as it leans into a decades-long franchise history of who’s who and past sporting memorabilia.

Cage is as usual quirky, solid, and just over the top downright funny in his role. While offering the viewer crucial insight into the making of and history of the Madden video games, this movie makes one feel rather nostalgic of times gone by, in the same way as last week’s record-breaking release of the “Grand Theft Auto VI.”

If worst comes to worst, slap this one on the old telly for the hubby, and take an hour-long much-needed snooze as you sleep off the after-effects of all that tryptophan-laden golden turkey!

Christopher Vernon is a proud NEPA resident and award-winning writer and author. He began writing film reviews on his page ‘The Movie Meow’ in 2018. His favorite two films of all time are ‘Thelma & Louise’ and ‘Million Dollar Baby.’ And of course, you guessed it, Chris adores cats.

Local journalism matters, and your support makes it possible. You can help sustain this work by making a donation or choosing one of our subscription options. Subscribers enjoy valuable benefits, including full access to our e-edition, a reduced ad experience on timesleader.com, and more.



Your support helps ensure independent, high-quality local news remains available today and for future generations. Thank you for standing with local journalism. Click for subscription offers.

Christopher Vernon is a proud NEPA resident and award-winning writer and author. He began writing film reviews on his page ‘The Movie Meow’ in 2018. His favorite two films of all time are ‘Thelma & Louise’ and ‘Million Dollar Baby.’ And of course, you guessed it, Chris adores cats.