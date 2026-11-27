Devon Allman (left) and Duane Betts will appear onstage at the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts when the Allman Betts Family Revival tour comes to Wilkes-Barre.

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In tapping into the Allman Brothers Band (ABB) legacy, tradition is a major cornerstone, particularly when it comes to touring. For a 25-year span, the ABB had a standing March residency at Manhattan’s Beacon Theatre. This residency, which happened from 1989 to 2014 resulted in a grand total of 238 shows played.

For Devon Allman (son of ABB keyboardist/singer Gregg Allman) and Duane Betts (son of ABB guitarist/singer Dickey Betts), the family ties have manifested in the annual The Allman Betts Band Family Revival tours. You can catch the performance Wednesday, Dec. 2, at the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Wilkes-Barre. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the concert begins at 8.

This year marks a decade of Allman and Betts curating this singular tour, which started out as a celebration of what would have been the late Gregg Allman’s 70th birthday. For son Devon, it was important to commemorate his father’s milestone birthday.

“When my father passed (on May 27, 2017), he made it to about six months to what would have been his 70th birthday,” Devon Allman explained. “I knew we had to have a blowout in his honor and play his music,” he said. “We invited people that had been opening acts for my dad, people that had been his friends, bandmates, etc. We had a big blowout — a big 70th birthday party.”

A week after the inaugural event at the Fillmore in San Francisco, the venue called to ask if they could do it again next year for his birthday. “They said it was so special, and everyone was on board,” Allman said. “We said we’d of course do it again because it was so much fun.”

Since then, the Family Revival tour has taken on a life of its own. The format of their shows is inspired by “The Last Waltz,” the 1978 Martin Scorsese documentary of The Band’s final performance. Like that show, the Family Revival tours have featured a revolving cast of guest musicians. With the set list focused squarely on Gregg Allman’s musical legacy, this year’s array of special guests includes Wet Willie’s Jimmy Hall, Luther and Cody Dickinson of The North Mississippi All Stars, Alex Oribson, Robert Randolph, Judith Hill, Andy Frasco, Steel Beans, Larry McCray and Abby Stahl Schmidt.

Hosted by Allman and Betts, this celebration is infused with the spirit of brotherhood and musical camaraderie that defined what their fathers always strived for in the studio and on stage whenever the Allman Brothers Band convened to play.

“It’s a celebration of one of the best rock and roll songbooks ever,” Allman proudly said. “It’s set up very much in the vein of “The Last Waltz”, where it’s essentially a house band, which has always been The Allman Betts Band, with these special guests. I don’t want to paint it all out for folks, but it’s a lot of music, a lot of personalities and a lot of love and reverence for that songbook for sure.”

Betts is equally stoked about this time of year that allows him to step away from working with his band Palmetto Motel and switch gears to work with friend and Allman Betts bandmate Allman on this project that reverberates for the duo on so many levels.

“This happens for three weeks a year and what makes it so special is the bunch of guests and friends that come join us that allows us to tip our hats to the Allman Brothers Band catalog with all of them,” Betts said. “That’s always the way the year ends and I always look forward to doing it.”

The ABB officially ended in 2014 when then-members Warren Haynes and Derek Trucks announced they were leaving the band at the end of that year. In 2017, Gregg Allman and Butch Trucks died and Dickey Betts passed away in 2024, leaving drummer Johanny “Jaimoe” Johanson as the sole surviving original member of the band.

Since then, the five surviving members of the final lineup (Jaimoe, Oteil Burbridge, Marc Quinones, Haynes and Trucks) have reformed as The Brothers and played a 50th anniversary show of the band at Madison Square Garden in 2020 and in 2025 for the ABB’s 55th anniversary. For Devon Allman, the Family Reunion tour is a further extension of what makes The ABB’s canon so special to generations of fans and musicians.

“To have a tour of this magnitude where there are this many special guests is just so special,” Allman said. “It’s a testament to the enduring depth of love for this songbook (whose tunes) are really timeless. We are honored and grateful to be able to get out there with all these fine musicians and breathe life into the songs.”