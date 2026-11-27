For more than 25 years, Eagle Hose Co. #1 in Dickson City has served a community Thanksgiving dinner.
This year, the “We Give Thanks” program handed out more than 225 free Thanksgiving dinners. The meals included turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, vegetables, squash, cranberry sauce, rolls and dessert of pumpkin or apple strudel.
Chairwoman of this event is Judie Senkow-Richards, who follows in the footsteps of Donald Kazmerski of Dickson City, the creator and founder of the Thanksgiving dinner.
The food is donated by area residents, food markets and stores.
Volunteers from the hose company, area residents, and veterans all donated their time to cook and serve the meal.
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