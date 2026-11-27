Bag the buns for the turkey dinner are, from left: Chris Betti, Frank Rizzo, chairwoman Judie Senkow-Richards, and Mike Shumek.

The kitchen crew for We Give Thanks 2026 included Barry Lukowski, Bill Smith, Ken Hess, Brian Richares, chairwoman Judie Senkow-Richards, Patrick Hart and Gary Faltynowicz.

Dinner chairwoman Judie Senkow-Richards joins volunteers Kathy Elkins and Lauren Telep as they fill the cranberry cups for the take-out dinner.

Volunteers who lined up to fill containers for the We Give Thanks event included Kathy Elkins, Rich Miller, Donna Barnes, Kim Thomson, Nancy Milley, and Jack Horvath.

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For more than 25 years, Eagle Hose Co. #1 in Dickson City has served a community Thanksgiving dinner.

This year, the “We Give Thanks” program handed out more than 225 free Thanksgiving dinners. The meals included turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, vegetables, squash, cranberry sauce, rolls and dessert of pumpkin or apple strudel.

Chairwoman of this event is Judie Senkow-Richards, who follows in the footsteps of Donald Kazmerski of Dickson City, the creator and founder of the Thanksgiving dinner.

The food is donated by area residents, food markets and stores.

Volunteers from the hose company, area residents, and veterans all donated their time to cook and serve the meal.