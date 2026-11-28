Wyoming Area Catholic’s Blessing Box marks 1st anniversary

Madison Kilduff, left, and Briana Thorek, students at Wyoming Area Catholic School, Exeter, and members of the school’s Builders Club, stock the shelves of the Blessing Box located at the front of the school. The Blessing Box is stocked regularly to ensure free food is available for those in need.

Madison Kilduff, left, and Victoria Sabetta are busy filling the Blessing Box on Wyoming Avenue, Exeter, in front of Wyoming Area Catholic School. The Blessing Box has helped people facing financial hardship collect free food donated by the community.

Members of the Wyoming Area Catholic’s Builders Club stand in front of the Blessing Box, which students stock with free food donated by the community and students’ families for those in need. The Blessing Box celebrated its one-year anniversary in October. From left: Briana Thorek, Jackie Durako, Emily Morris, Tommy Morris, Victoria Sabetta, Madison Kilduff, Allie Beekman, and Leah Chorey.

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EXETER — October 2026 marked the first anniversary of the return of the Wyoming Area Catholic School’s (WAC) Blessing Box sponsored by the WAC Builders Club.

The Blessing Box, originally known as the Giving Box, was placed at the Wyoming Free Library, a place where people donated nonperishable groceries and placed in the box for those in need to take free. The project was very successful during its first go-around.

The Builders Club, under the direction of faculty advisor Tiffany Callaio, has been monitoring the current project.

“It’s been awesome, the kids love being able to help the community and stock the box up,” Callaio said. “Our school community has been extremely generous with bringing in items for us to be able to put in the blessing box. The local residents also donate items and put them directly in the box when needed.”

The format has been the same over the last 13 months, and all 43 students would be involved from grades five through eight.

A brand new Blessing Box was designed, built, and erected by Michelle Rusnock and Derrick Klinefelter, whose daughter, Lilyana, was a fourth-grade WAC student in 2025, placed the box at the school’s front sidewalk next to Wyoming Ave.

Callaio said taking from the Blessing Box is strictly an honor system for those in need and students were very concerned locals would not have a happy Thanksgiving.

“They (students) love knowing they are helping out,” Callaio added. “They were actually concerned that people were not going to have things for Thanksgiving and asked to fill up the box before the holiday.

Callaio said donations are not limited to food, WAC students will accept hygiene items as well.

Donations can be left at the school once it reopens after the fire damage to the school has been repaired, or leave items at the Blessing Box, or go to WAC’s Amazon wish list to order food for the Blessing Box.