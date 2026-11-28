Cider Painters exhibit on display at Mainstreet Galleries

Elaine Klukoske of Wilkes-Barre uses a magnifying glass to help her appreciate the details in the miniature paintings on display in the Cider Painters of America exhibit at Mainstreet Galleries in Kingston.

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“It’s wonderful, wonderful,” Elaine Klukoske of Wilkes-Barre said as she admired the Cider Painters of America exhibit at Mainstreet Galleries in Kingston on Friday afternoon. “So much talent.”

Klukoske and her husband, Bill, each carried a magnifying glass as they walked through the exhibit, the better to see details in the paintings. According to the Cider Painters rules for this juried show, no paintings are larger than 3 x 5 inches, and some are half that size.

“It’s amazing, unbelievable,” another visitor, Nancy Gerstner, said as she marveled at the tiny paintings that will be on display until the end of December.

The artists, who hail from all across the United States and even from Belgium, weren’t at the gallery on the day after Thanksgiving, but in a way their artwork spoke for them.

One might assume, for example, Viviane de Kosinsky from Falls Church, Va., is a cat lover. What else would give her the patience to paint a tiny portrait of a cat reflected in a pool of water as it gazes at the tiny fish below the surface? Or is the cat gazing at its own reflection? After all, de Kosinsky titled that painting “Narcissus,” just like the character from Greek mythology who was fascinated by his own image.

Also reaching into mythology and fables for inspiration was Akiko Watanabe of Pacifico, Calif., whose painting of the winged horse Pegasus was displayed near her painting of “Beauty and the Beast,” a woman embracing a lion.

Among the imaginatively named pieces in the exhibit was “Hare Today, Gone Tomorrow,” by Lynn Kibbe of Trout Run, which depicted a forest creature scampering away.

Judged Best of Exhibit was a collection submitted by Bev Gelfand of Hancock, N.J., which included the “Best of Show” painting, a miniature still life titled “Crock with Spoon, Lemon and Pear.” Another piece she submitted was a “New England Breakfast,” consisting of a doughnut with chocolate icing and a cup of Dunkin’ Donuts coffee.

For a more rustic kind of breakfast, still featuring America’s favorite beverage, you could look on another wall and find “Morning Coffee” by Debra Keirce of Broadlands, Va. In her piece a hatted figure gave the impression of having just awakened outdoors and built a campfire.

And, who might be the biggest bird lover among the artists? Would it be Beverly Abbott from Newport News, Va., with her painting of “Great Horned Owl Chicks in Nest?” Or Carol Rockwell of Springhill, N.J., who submitted a flamingo “Tending Her Plumage” as well as a heron standing like a “Windswept Sentinel?” Or would it be Eric Brennan of Wilkes-Barre whose painting “Threshold” depicts a magpie flying off with a key attached to a scarlet ribbon?

As much as they probably like birds, Julie McGowan from Jonesville, Vt., seems to like bridges — her submissions include pictures titled “Emily’s Bridge,” “Slaughterhouse Bridge,” “Pulp Mill Bridge,” “Kissin’ Bridge” and “Tilting Bridge.”

As for Sid Branham of Halethorpe, Md., he titled a forest scene “Psalm 42:1” to explain the biblical reference to a deer longing for a running stream.

The Cider Painters of America annual exhibit will be on display 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays through the end of December at Mainstreet Galleries, 370 Pierce St., Kingston, where many of the paintings are for sale.

The Cider Painters of America were founded in 1983 in Dallas, Pa., as a non-profit organization dedicated to creating miniature paintings and encouraging public awareness of the art form.

Their name was inspired by the Whiskey Painters of America and the Scotch and Watercolor Society — but because most of the founding members were teetotallers, “cider” seemed like a more appropriate beverage.