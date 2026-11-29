The Parlor in Kingston has many selections of boards with artisan meats and cheese, coupled with seasonal fruits, dips and more. All of the boards are exquisitely prepared and packed to perfection.

A former auto repair garage has been transformed into a neighborhood cocktail bar and lounge in Kingston. The Parlor has light bites and a fabulous bar selection on Pierce Street. This photo is from early October, as the autumn season was beginning.

There are many cocktail varieties from which to choose at The Parlor on Pierce Street in Kingston. There are seasonal selections, as well as classic cocktails, wines and beers to enjoy in the cozy and classy setting.

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I’ve spent the last few days thinking about gratitude and giving thanks.

I am so grateful for many things in this life, including the location and people I’m writing about today.

The holiday weekend started off with a charcuterie board take-out order from The Parlor in Kingston, and as I sat there chatting with the staff at pickup, I realized I’ve never given the new neighborhood cocktail bar and lounge the love it deserves in this space.

You may remember it’s where my surprise birthday party was last summer.

The Parlor opened to the public shortly thereafter and has become a favorite for people looking for a peaceful, laid-back vibe with sophistication.

I’m grateful it opened because I really believe my hometown of Kingston needed a charming place like this for locals to gather and enjoy time together.

It is located directly across from Sizzle Pi Pizza at 365 Pierce St. in Kingston next to Dr. Loren Grossman’s dental offices.

The interior is cozy with velvet booths and couches, along with bar seating and tables, so guests can pick their favorite spot.

Every visit there has been a true experience the last few months. We’ve stopped for both quick bites and longer meet-ups with friends, and each time has been a pleasure.

It’s an intimate setting with a menu unlike any other nearby.

You can choose from the various boards featuring selections of artisan meats and cheeses, as well as seasonal fruits, vegetables, nuts and more.

Each board is a bit different, so you can choose from Little Italy, The Harvest, The Opa or the signature selection. Boards are available to go, too.

There’s also a shareable menu with salads, melts and dips.

And, I can’t forget about Sunday brunch which has classics like pancakes and French toast, as well as creative items like a Sweet Potato Breakfast Bowl and Bacon, Apple & Gouda Grilled Cheese.

Of course, all of this comes along with fabulous cocktail, wine and beer options.

Think seasonal cocktails like Pumpkin Spice Old Fashioned and Salted Caramel Appe-tini or house options like the Parlor Bee, The New York Sour and Espresso Martini.

Beers include Peroni, Sam Adams, Sierra Nevada and even Miller Lite.

These are just a sampling of the many selections, so I encourage you to visit The Parlor on social media or on the web to get an even better taste.

The Parlor is open Thursday through Saturday evenings or Sundays for brunch (reservations strongly encouraged).

I’ve known owner Amy since I was a little boy and am so impressed by all the hard work and effort she and her husband, Mark, have put into The Parlor.

They’ve truly brought a phenomenal asset to Kingston.

I’m grateful for people like Amy and Mark who have vision, foresight and optimism. They transformed a former auto repair garage into a cozy gathering space for us all.

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Mike McGinley is a Times Leader columnist who is often called a man about town. Email him your thoughts at mikejmcginley@gmail.com.