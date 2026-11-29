🔊 Listen to this

Most of us have survived the first of the season’s holiday hosting activities, with some faring much better than others. Whether or not you are in the camp that made a faux pas at the dinner, or several of them over days of perhaps too much company in too tight a space, there’s still time to clean up the detritus.

How best to fix your mistakes? My wise father would say, “Fix your mistakes as you go and you’ll be alright.” And by extension he meant, even if the offended person isn’t initially receptive to your outreach for peacemaking, you’ll be alright.

The way it works is to first look at the communication exchange or behavior with as clear an eye and heart as possible. Even if harsh or rude words were not exchanged, sometimes a sarcastic remark delivered as a playful joke, or a cold shoulder (not offering a hug or handshake when offered it), can leave a pall over what was meant to be a joyful gathering.

For example, there have been some in my circle over the years, even close family, who have been inexplicably unwarm toward me. It took some time for me to recognize the extent of the problem, to see that they had persistent “issues” with themselves that my presence, just my being around, brought to the surface. The unresolved tension either had to do with them being unhappy with their body or their looks, or that they were not as accomplished yet in their professional life as they had desired. Unchecked envy is a self-administered poison that inflicts pain on others. Envious people are sort of like Charles Schultz’s “Peanuts” character Pig Pen, who brings his dirt cloud with every step he makes.

If you feel you need to extend an olive branch for something you said or did, rather than simply reaching out with an apology, whether written or by phone, you might try a radical tactic: gratitude.

When we find ourselves in a conundrum related to an awkward or unpleasant exchange with someone that we will likely encounter again, or will be expected to socialize with regularly (think relative), I find it helpful to see them as our growth opportunity. How so? Our relationships challenge us to look more honestly at ourselves, at our social behavior and our sensitivity to others, usually forcing us to consider where we may improve those skill sets. That is if we are truly wanting to become more self-aware.

If you reach out with gratitude first, what you are showing is a capacity for spiritual expansion. You are recognizing that you have crossed paths for an opportunity to be loving and compassionate. Truth be told, most people, including you, do not want to be difficult; when anyone is being that way, they are reflecting their “issue” (of whatever sort it may be),

or a level of immaturity. It is up to us in these situations to look at the totality of the moment, and the individual, and be generous of spirit.

People who may be irritable and disagreeable are not living that way 100 percent of the time. But in that instance, they are not capable of expressing their highest kindness and light. Sometimes holiday occasions force more burden or pressures upon them, and anxieties and lousy moods break through. Not to make excuses here, but rather to recognize none of us is perfect.

Reach out with gratitude for them being a partner to you, helping you to become even more compassionate, understanding and forgiving. You can even say it that way. Brushing things under the rug, as many of us do, may feel like the prudent thing to do, but that would be missing out on an opportunity for healing. For when we convey that we are aware there is a degree of turmoil with someone else, that doesn’t sit right with us, whether we initiated the glitch or not, we reveal that we know we both are better people than at that moment.

Giselle M. Massi is the author of “We are Here for a Purpose: HOW TO FIND YOURS,” the novel “Just Dance the Steps,” and the romantacy “Wynter’s Dream.” She edited the book “Sexual Healing for Dummies and Others.” Giselle was a journalist with The Denver Post for 16 years and writes the newspaper advice column TELL GISELLE. Contact her at www.gisellemassi.com.

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Giselle M. Massi is the author of “We are Here for a Purpose: HOW TO FIND YOURS” and the novel “Just Dance the Steps.” Her new romantacy “WYNTER’S DREAM” is now available. Giselle was a journalist with The Denver Post for 16 years and writes the newspaper advice column TELL GISELLE. Contact her at www.gisellemassi.com.