‘Contra Rebels’ will supply lively yet peaceful music

February 24, 2020
WILKES-BARRE — On St. Patrick’s Day, it is said, everyone is Irish.
And on Saturday, everyone gathered in the St. Nicholas – St. Mary School gymnasium was German, at least for the evening.
Amid beer, bratwurst, lederhosen and polka music, 265 people turned out to prepare for Lent with a celebration of all things Deutsch, as St. Nicholas’ parishioners and friends marked the 55th annual German Night, a tribute to the immigrant group that founded the parish in the 1850s.
“It’s tradition,” said Joseph Stochla, who is president of the St. Nicholas Holy Name Society, which organizes the annual event. “I was glad to see so many people come out tonight wearing traditional German garb.”
And, as Stochla pointed out, you don’t have to be German to partake.
“I’m Slovak,” Stochla added. “We have many different nationalities here at St. Nicholas.”
As Deacon Mike Golubiewski explained, the parish has grown to include many Hispanic members, and he enjoys seeing the church embrace its longtime ethnic traditions as well as new ones.
“I like to meet all the parishioners, have a good time, enjoy good food and good music,” Golubiewski said. “It’s also a nice way to prepare for the season of Lent.”
The traditional season of fasting prior to Easter begins on Wednesday. In many Christian communities around the world, the days before Lent have come to be characterized by indulging in foods that are forbidden during the observance, often accompanied by festivals.
For the French, that takes the form of Mardi Gras, or Fat Tuesday. The Polish have their Pączki doughnuts, while the Pennsylvania Dutch make similar Fastnacht pastries.
For the members of St. Nicholas, there is German Night, and the menu didn’t disappoint, with a dinner including pork, chicken, sausage and sauerkraut — as well as, naturally, beer — and homemade German chocolate cake baked by parishioner Mary Kate Dohman.
And then there was the music, a mix of German tunes, some classic American hits thrown in for good measure, and a performance of the popular “Schnitzelbank” call-and-response, with the audience clinking their steins in unison as it wrapped up.
“Jesus said the Kingdom of Heaven is like a wedding banquet, with music and dancing. Well, tonight he might also have said it’s like German Night at Saint Nick’s,” said the Rev. Joe Verespy, the parish’s pastor.
“It’s the last hurrah before lent, but it’s also like a homecoming,” Father Verespy added.
That’s a sentiment Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown related to as he looked around the gymnasium: His father was an accomplished athlete who graduated from the school before joining the U.S. Marine Corps to fight in the South Pacific.
“Our family went to church here when he was growing up,” Brown said. “This is a special place for me. I come to this auditorium and I know that he played here when he went to high school here.”
T.J. Dennis, likewise, came to celebrate his family’s traditions and heritage, clad in authentic German garb.
“My family has been attending this parish since before I was born,” said Dennis, a Larksville native who is now stationed in San Antonio, Texas with the U.S. Air Force. “It’s like a big family reunion.”
For one family in particular, the night was very much that.
Monsignor Joseph G. Rauscher, who served as pastor at St. Nicholas for 27 years before retiring in 2016, died in November at the age of 78. His two surviving siblings, Theresa Gawlas and Mary Koval, were in attendance Saturday night.
Their parents separately came to Wilkes-Barre from Bavaria in the 1920s, Gawlas said, and Rauscher was always proud of the family’s German heritage.
“He loved to sing and it was a tradition that he sang a solo of ‘Edelweiss,’ and led the ‘Schnitzelbank’ song and other songs in German,” Gawlas said.
“He looked forward every year to this night. He loved to see everone having a good time and he enjoyed working with the Holy Name Society.”
Indeed, Saturday night’s festivities were dedicated to Rauscher’s memory, including a vocal performance of ‘Edelweiss.’
The evening also included plenty of dancing, with guests of all ages taking to the floor.
As the festivities wound down, Stochla took a brief pause to sit in the kitchen to reflect on the annual gathering
“We’ll start planning next year’s event tomorrow,” he said.
“It’s a lot of work for a small group of guys, but it’s a good group of guys, it really is,” Stochla said.
“We give the people a nice meal at a reasonable price,” he added. “It’s one of the largest pre-Lenten rituals in the Wyoming Valley, and we hope to keep the tradition going.”