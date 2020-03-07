‘Contra Rebels’ will supply lively yet peaceful music

Wyoming Valley Contra Dance to take place tonight in Kingston

By Mary Therese Biebel [email protected]
Todd Clewell and Henry Koretzky will play fiddle and guitar, respectively, when the Contra Rebels play for tonight’s Wyoming Valley Contra Dance.

The “Contra Rebels” will be in town tonight.

But that’s no cause for alarm.

“We’re absolutely peaceful,” guitarist Henry Koretzky said with a chuckle. “No animals were harmed in the making of these tunes.”

The Harrisburg-area band, minus one of its usual members, will consist of Todd Clewell on fiddle and Koretzky on guitar when they provide the acoustic music for tonight’s Saturday March 7 Wyoming Valley Contra Dance, set for 7 to 10 p.m. at the Church of Christ Uniting Fellowship Hall on Market Street in Kingston.

While their moniker sounds as if it might hearken back to Nicaraguan rebels who made headlines in the 1980s, that’s not what it means.

“For us the term ‘rebel’ means we like to re-harmonize the tunes and do a little experimentation with chords and rhythms,” Koretzky said, “like take an old-time Southern tune and play it like a rumba. It’s more like a stylistic rebellion, always peaceful and harmless.”

The caller for tonight’s dance will be Bob Nicholson from Syracuse, N.Y., who will teach and explain the dances to experienced dancers and newcomers, who are always welcome to the monthly event.

The dance welcomes people of all ages, with or without a partner, and will consist of a selection of contra dances throughout the evening. Contra dancing includes movements similar to square dancing, but is danced in two long lines rather than in a square formation.

Koretzky said he enjoys experiencing the synergy that exists among dancers, caller and musicians— in fact, it’s something he and Clewell have witnessed all over the country.

“Todd and I played together in the Pacific Northwest about 12 years ago, and again about five years ago. There’s a big dance circuit there,” he said. “We’ve played in Tucson, Ariz., and we used to regularly drive as far as Tennessee and Georgia.”

“Now we try to stay within a day’s drive of home.”

Admission to the dance is by donation ($10 suggested for adults), and a pot-luck dinner precedes the dance at 6 p.m.

The dance is sponsored by The Chicory House, an all-volunteer, non-profit that sponsors folk music and dance in the Wyoming Valley. For more info, call 570-333-4007, or folkloresociety.org/dancing