‘Contra Rebels’ will supply lively yet peaceful music

What do a university student, a member of an angry mob, a guest at a ball and a resident of the Emerald City have in common?

Well, if you’ve seen the Broadway musical “Wicked” in New York City any time in the last eight months, you may have spotted Kingston native Celia Hottenstein as she portrayed all of those characters in her ensemble track.

But if you are able to get to the Gershwin Theatre on West 51st St. at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, you’ll see Hottenstein front and center as she arrives by “bubble,” soaring 30 feet above the stage, to make her Broadway principal debut as Glinda — the character who evolves into Glinda the Good Witch of “The Wizard of Oz” fame.

The music, the dancing, the costumes — it’s all an “absolute dream” for the young actress, an understudy for the role of Glinda, who has learned she will appear in that principal role for the following performances this month: at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 7; 3 p.m. Sunday, March 8; 2 p.m. Saturday March 14; 3 p.m. Sunday March 15; 2 p.m. Saturday March 21; 3 p.m. Sunday March 22; and 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 25.

“I am beyond thrilled,” Hottenstein said. “It’s been a dream come true.”

Part of the show’s drama results from the contrast between Glinda, who is a popular and pretty university student, and Elphaba, a social outcast with a green complexion who becomes her roommate at Shiz University in “Wicked.”

Characters who are popular with their schoolmates are sometimes depicted as shallow or conceited. How does Glinda stack up? Is she genuinely good?

“I think so. Glinda really is genuinely good. She has a good heart and never has bad intentions. She is just used to getting what she wants,” Hottenstein said in a telephone interview.

“She’s bubbly and she’s positive,” the actress continued to describe the character. “When she meets Elphaba at Shiz it’s the first time she encounters a situation where she doesn’t get what she wants.”

“She wants to get into an exclusive class and she does not. Instead, Elphaba is taken in and tutored privately. Glinda sees this other girl, this outcast, who’s getting what Glinda wants. They end up becoming roommates and even though Elphaba is just kind of the antithesis of what Glinda is they end up becoming best friends.”

“You might go into the show thinking the Wicked Witch of the West is evil, but this is the back-story of why Elphaba is the way she is and why Glinda is the way she is.

For Hottenstein, highlights of the show include singing the musical numbers “Popular” and “Thank Goodness,” the song that opens Act II. She’s excited about wearing Glinda’s glamorous costumes, too, and her intricate hairstyles that are created with the aid of three different wigs. Of course she’s also looking forward to traveling by “bubble,” as Glinda often does.

When she was growing up, local audiences may remember, Hottenstein appeared as Polly Peachum in “The Threepenny Opera” at Wyoming Seminary’s Performing Arts Institute and as Miss Adelaide in “Guys and Dolls” at Wyoming Valley West High School. She also performed in community theater at Music Box Dinner Playhouse in Swoyersville and the Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre from the time she was 8 year old until she was about 16.

Her early dance studies were with Kristin Degnan Boonin at the former Ballet Northeast, where her mother, Nora Pfeiffer Hottenstein, also was on the faculty.

Hottenstein, who lives in Manhattan now, is a graduate of Wyoming Valley West High School and holds a BFA in musical theater from The Boston Conservatory. After leaving Boston she toured with “The Phantom of the Opera” as the Alternate for the lead role of Christine.

More recently, she appeared Off-Broadway in “Desperate Measures,” a remake of Shakespeare’s “Measure for Measure” with a Western twist, and as Lily in “the Secret Garden” at Virginia Stage Co.

“This audition (“Wicked”) came up in April of 2019, with callbacks over a six week period. In the middle of May I found out I got this job,” said Hottenstein, who has been part of the cast of “Wicked” since July 1.

“I’m really lucky this came around,” she said. “It’s a good fit. This is something I’ve dreamed about and worked toward since I was a little girl. And now it’s a reality. This doesn’t happen for a lot of people and it has happened for me. For that, I will be eternally grateful and I make sure to take a moment at the end of every show for conscious gratitude.”

For ticket information see wickedthemusical.com.