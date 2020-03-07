Around Town: This is one party you won’t want to miss

If I hear that there’s nothing to do in this area once more, I’ll scream.

I’m tired of talking to my age group and beyond and hearing that this area is boring or there aren’t enough things to do.

On any given day there are a myriad of things to do, for all ages and tastes. You just have to take the time to look.

Take this Tuesday, for example.

A group of artists, musicians and visionaries will be transforming Downtown Wilkes-Barre beginning with the first of many pop up parties.

Each month, on the second Tuesday, a new pop up party will occur at a different Wilkes-Barre property. The first one will be at 58-60 Public Square, near the Visit Luzerne County and Verizon Wireless offices. Look for event signs.

Inside will be performances by Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentleman, the local band known for its bluesy rock inspired by the likes of Jimi Hendrix, Stevie Ray Vaughn and Led Zeppelin. As has been said before, from the time Dustin learned to walk he “had a guitar in his hands and a song in his soul.”

Dustin’s recorded several albums and worked with The Badlees, and it’s thrilling that he’ll perform at this first pop up party, which lasts from 5- to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

In addition to Dustin’s music, there will also be an art silent auction with paintings from Robert Bergstrasser and Shirley Trievel available, as well as food, drink, wine and beer.

It costs $10 to get in, and is well worth it.

The pop up party is one of many celebrations supporting the Elevate the Arts campaign with the Circle Centre For The Arts (home to the Wyoming Valley Art League). The goal is to intertwine arts in the community and elevate Wilkes-Barre, while encouraging folks to spend time in and enjoy Downtown Wilkes-Barre.

The Circle Centre For the Arts on South Franklin Street is a regional hub for the arts attracting artists of every genre. Eventually, the campaign committee would like to improve the building and hire two staff members to increase art exposure locally.

For now, excitement is building for the first pop up party, and I’m hoping you can join us.

Chaired by Lewith & Freeman’s Susan Parrick and Circle Centre Board Member Bob Borwick, the “transformation team” is working tirelessy to plan these pop ups and coordinate schedules with area artists.

There’s more information available at transformwilkesbarre.com.

I’ll be fresh off a fun weekend celebrating the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Pittston City on Saturday.

It was the seventh annual parade, which happened the week before Scranton and Wilkes-Barre’s observance of the holiday.

As usual, the Times Leader Media Group walked and sponsored the event, and it’s always such a pleasure to participate.

We’ll look forward to next weekend, too, when Scranton and Wilkes-Barre have their turn to march.

See? In just a few short breaths we have a list of things to do over the coming week.

Let’s begin with transforming Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday night.

See you at the pop up party (5 p.m. at 58-60 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre, on Tuesday).

Mike McGinley is the Times Leader Media Group’s major accounts executive. Reach him at [email protected] or 570-704-3945.