Around Town: Remember, there is plenty to look forward to

Canceled.
Postponed.
Rescheduling to a date yet to be determined.
We’ve heard all of the above in the last few days. While it’s disappointing and sad that many wonderful events aren’t happening – at least right now – it’s in the best interest of our health and safety.
I’m grateful to the leaders who’ve had to make tough decisions due to the situation at hand, as well as the healthcare workers, first responders, and all those on the front lines of this battle.
We have to remember to check in on our friends and family, especially those who live alone. That’s how we can play a small part in fighting this.
We can’t stop what’s occurring, but we can stay united in the way we respond: by practicing cleanliness, keeping out of mass crowds and listening to the experts as they make announcements.
There were a plethora of events coming up that I was looking forward to, namely the Best of Times Leader Awards, CASA’s NEPA Sings, the Wilkes-Barre POWER! March event benefiting Big Brothers Big Sisters and the Wilkes-Barre St. Patrick’s Day Parade.
I know some of these events will still happen one way or another.
Some may happen on a more subdued level, and some may happen bigger and better than ever.
I’m looking forward to hearing our 12 NEPA Sings finalists take the stage when that event is rescheduled. As the media partner, we’ll be announcing those details when we have them.
And we certainly don’t need a parade to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, although seeing the floats, the children and the shamrocks on display does help us get in spirit.
We can still partake in our favorite brews and corned beef.
We can still get in the spirit – one way or another.
I was talking with a friend the other night about how things out of our control – like this and natural disasters – have a way of forcing us to slow down.
These things don’t care what our politics are, how much money we make or what statuses we hold. In times like these, we’re all equal.
Just as we love participating in or watching the St. Patrick’s Day Parade together, so too will we unite in our proactiveness to this dilemma.
Until it’s over, we can proceed with caution, listening to those who are studying this virus and its consequences.
We can spend time planning our events and how to make them more thrilling than ever once it’s safe to congregate in large groups again.
Sometimes, the most fun is found in the planning and excitement.
While it’s a bummer that we’re twiddling our thumbs and waiting for this to pass, we have to remember there’s so much to look forward to – when the time comes.
Mike McGinley is the Times Leader Media Group’s major accounts executive. Reach him at [email protected] or 570-704-3945.