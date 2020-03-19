Nature beckons walkers to enjoy exercise at state parks

Four-year-old Alek Fedor and 10-year-old Jordan Fedor of Drums take a walk at Nescopeck State Park on Wednesday with their parents, Kali and Jim Fedor. Mary Therese Biebel | Times Leader It looks like a busy beaver chewed away at a tree to get some building material. This was just one of many signs of nature 10-year-old Jordan Fedor excitedly pointed during his family’s recent walk at Nescopeck State Park. Mary Therese Biebel | Times Leader ‘Those geese are always here,’ avid walker ‘Tic’ Miller of Mountain Top remarked on Wednesday at Nescopeck State Park. Mary Therese Biebel | Times Leader

DRUMS — “Look, more beaver teeth marks!” 10-year-old Jordan Fedor, of Drums, pointed out as he walked with his family through Nescopeck State Park on Wednesday morning.

“We heard a woodpecker, too,” his dad, Jim Fedor, reminded him.

“What else did we see?” mom Kali Fedor asked, prompting her son to remember a pair of geese. “Why do you think they were following us?”

“They thought we had food,” Jordan replied.

The Fedor family, which also includes 4-year-old Alek, enjoyed a family outing along Lake Francis at Nescopeck State Park on Wednesday morning, finding a walk in the park an ideal place to explore nature while avoiding crowds.

Due to concerns about the coronavirus and the governor’s mandate, nobody in the family had to physically go to school — Jordan was not at Valley Elementary/Middle School in Sugarloaf Township, where he is a student, and Kali was not at Bloomsburg University, where she is an instructor in the Department of Exceptionality Programs.

But that didn’t mean the learning stopped, as the kids and parents enjoyed the natural world and got some exercise.

The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, which oversees state parks and forests, announced this week that, while park offices and restrooms are closed for 14 days effective March 17, “the public will still be able to access trails, lakes, forests, roads and parking areas for passive and dispersed recreation, such as hiking” at most of its 121 state parks and 20 forest districts.

“People will have access to state-owned open spaces to continue to enjoy the healthful benefits of recreation and being outdoors,” DCNR secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said in the announcement. “However, as part of Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 mitigation efforts, all of the buildings at state parks and forests including the park and forest offices, and all restrooms will be closed, and all events and public educational programs are canceled.”

“We encourage practicing social distancing while enjoying open spaces including avoiding groups and crowds, and visitors should use the bathroom before they leave home,” Dunn said.

Indeed, the eight or 10 people who were walking dogs or watching birds near Lake Francis at Nescopeck State Park around noon Wednesday were quite dispersed, some walking as individuals, some in pairs.

“I’m here just about every day,” said Jerry Yeninas, a semi-retired truck driver from Mountain Top who was walking Bear, a black lab/basset hound mix who seems to enjoy the outdoors as much as his master does.

Yeninas’ walking buddy, “Tic” Miller, also of Mountain Top, said there were lots of signs of spring to enjoy at the park, including the sound of toads.

As for a pair of waterfowl swimming nearby, Miller said, “Those geese are always here.”

DCNR, which completely closed the state parks in Montgomery County plus Ridley Creek State Park in Delaware County, offers the following tips on its website for helping to avoid exposure to COVID-19 while still enjoying the outdoors at any of the other state parks:

• Adhere to the social spacing guide (minimum 6 feet) between people and don’t recreate in groups

• Take hand sanitizer with you and use it regularly

• Avoid touching your face, eyes, and nose

• Cover your nose and mouth when coughing and sneezing with a tissue or flexed elbow

• If you are sick, stay home.

It also should be noted that all educational programs such as the Family Science Night that had been scheduled at Nescopeck State Park and the Owl Prowl that had been set for Salt Springs State Park have been canceled.