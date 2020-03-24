Apple Oat Crisp fills kitchen with delectable aroma

Our Times Leader test kitchen cook stirs the apple slices, coating them with a mix of lemon juice, grated lemon peel, cinnamon, brown sugar and a little flour.
Mark Guydish | Times Leader
Old-fashioned oats, brown sugar, apples and other tasty ingredients go into this classic All-American kind of dessert.
Mary Therese Biebel | Times Leader
A piece of the finished Apple Oat Crisp is ready to eat.
Mary Therese Biebel | Times Leader
Before our test cook started to bake an Apple Oat Crisp she set out such ingredients as flour, buttur, brown sugar, old-fashioned oats and, of course, apples. The ingredients you can see in the measuring cups and glass bowls include, from left, whole wheat flour, white flour, buttur and brown sugar.
Mary Therese Biebel | Times Leader
The Apple Oat Crisp goes into the oven to bake for an estimated 30 to 35 minutes — but check earlier and remove from oven if fruit is tender and topping is lightly browned.
Mary Therese Biebel | Times Leader
“I’ll take All-American Desserts for $200, Alex.”
OK, I didn’t actually say that out loud to the TV.
But that’s what I was thinking on Monday evening as I watched “Jeopardy!” while scraping every last bit of leftover, still-clinging-to-the-bottom, caramelized goodness from the glass dish in which I had baked a really yummy Apple Oat Crisp less than 24 hours earlier.
No, I didn’t eat it all myself; my husband, mother and a neighbor also had each enjoyed a piece (or two.) But it was so good I didn’t want to waste even a little speck of this latest Times Leader test kitchen project.
The recipe for Apple Oat Crisp is one my mom clipped from a Good Housekeeping magazine many years ago, and I’m so glad she did. There’s nothing like the aroma of apples baking with cinnamon and butter and lemon and old-fashioned oats to make your home seem like a cozy place where you enjoy spending time.
If you happen to be spending your time at home with kids, I suggest they might enjoy cutting up the apple wedges if they are old enough to safely handle a knife. If they’re too young for that, let them mix the topping or help you measure ingredients.
The recipe suggests Granny Smith or Yellow Delicious apples but I recommend using whatever kind of apples are convenient. I did not run out to a store for Granny Smiths. I simply used two Yellow Delicious, two Red Delicious and two McIntosh apples, all luscious produce I had on hand since my last visit, a few weeks ago, to Heller Orchards in Wapwallopen.
Another adaptation I made to the recipe is that I substituted whole wheat flour for the ⅓ cup of all-purpose flour that goes into the topping. That’s just one of my little ways of trying to “healthy up” a recipe.
I’d like to say thanks to a reader named Charlotte who wrote in an email that she’s really glad to see the return of the Times Leader Test Kitchen. The only thing she misses, she said, is the way I used to include comments from co-workers as to how they enjoyed tasting the food. Ah, those were the glory days. I still treasure the memory of a big, burly sportswriter who was so moved years ago by the taste of a special dessert that he said something like “It’s so good I could cry.”
I hope you all enjoy this recipe, gentle readers. It’s not necessary for you to cry.
APPLE OAT CRISP
1 lemon
3 pounds apples, peeled, cored and cut into wedges
⅓ cup plus ¼ cup packed light brown sugar
2 tablespoons plus ⅓ cup all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon cinnamon
½ teaspoon salt
1 cup old-fashioned oats, uncooked
4 tablespoons butter, softened
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Grate half of the lemon peel and squeeze 2 tablespoons juice from the lemon. In 13 x 9-inch glass or ceramic baking dish, toss grated lemon peel and juice with apples, ⅓ cup brown sugar, 2 tablespoons flour, cinnamon and salt until apples are evenly coated.
In medium bowl, mix oats with remaining ¼ cup sugar and ⅓ cup flour. Blend in butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Press crumb mixture into clumps and sprinkle over apple mixture.
Bake apple crisp 30 to 35 minutes or until apples are tender and topping is lightly browned. Cool crisp on rack for 10 minutes to serve warm, or cool on rack for 1 hour to serve later. Reheat if desired. Serves 8.