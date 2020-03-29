Around Town: Honoring the winners of our Readers’ Choice Awards

March 28, 2020 Times Leader Features
Mike McGinley Around Town

If you read the newspaper yesterday, you likely saw the 2020 Best of Times Leader special section, along with listings of this year’s winners, stories on some of your favorite spots and “thank you” messages from award recipients.

The publication is one that’s enjoyable to look at because it shows off some of the wonderful companies and professionals we have in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

Because of these folks the community stands strong and united, even during difficult times like now.

Kudos to new places like Down Pour in Downtown Wilkes-Barre, as well as favorites like Ruth’s Chris Steak House, Cork Bar & Restaurant, and Grico’s for taking home awards in the food and beverage categories. Others like Edward’s Garden Center, the Joan Harris Centre and Medico Industries were voted the best in home, leisure and professional categories.

The full list of winners was in yesterday, and you can see the section on timesleader.com.

While we can’t visit many of these places like normal right now, we can share and support their social media messages and, in the case of restaurants, order curbside takeout or delivery.

I was especially grateful for the support from readers who voted for me as Best Newspaper Columnist. I received the silver award in that category, behind veteran reporter and columnist Bill O’Boyle, who regularly recalls memories that tug at readers’ heartstrings or provides insightful commentary on current events.

Bill puts his heart and soul into this community, and I’m so proud to be honored alongside him.

When I first started writing Around Town, it was mostly about nights out. Bar hopping, partygoing and vacationing were a huge part of my life, so that’s naturally what I wrote about.

These days, my “around town” definition is a bit different. While I still love a good night out and love sharing my dining experiences, more important than ever are the community events I’ve been a part of and the annual happenings (think Tomato Festival, Paint Pittston Pink, Fine Arts Fiesta) that take place.

Each Sunday I’m blown away by the nice comments from readers and friends, many of whom e-mail or message me with their own anecdotes or similar stories to share.

At my core I’ve always been a people person who’s loved meeting new individuals and hearing about their lives.

When I was a reporter my favorite section to write for was the People section, because I was so inspired telling stories about extraordinary humans in our area.

That’s why I love writing this column: to share information about all that is great and positive.

I believe that those kinds of sentiments offset the not-so-happy stories that are naturally a part of the news cycle.

And while we didn’t get to have our Best of Times Leader awards ceremony like past years, the honors are still as bona fide.

Once this pandemic passes, we’ll be able to celebrate with our favorite people at our favorite places.

Hopefully it is sooner rather than later, but that still remains to be seen.

Until then, thanks so much for reading – and for voting.

Mike McGinley is the Times Leader Media Group’s major accounts executive. Reach him at [email protected] or 570-704-3945.