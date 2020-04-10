Hitting the trifecta: Lobster, Gruyere and mmmmm…

“We’re doing this in the church so people can take comfort in seeing familiar surroundings,” Joe Sudano said on Sunday morning as he set up the equipment that would record a Mass — and allow many individuals to watch, listen and pray along from the safety of their homes.

“It’s wonderful that we’re still able to have this connection,” the Rev. Joseph Verespy, pastor of St. Nicholas Church in Wilkes-Barre, said before celebrating the Mass. “Even if we’re not physically together.”

St. Nicholas is one of many local faith organizations taking advantage of technology to stay connected to its members — and any other interested individuals — while concerns about the coronavirus prevent congregations from, well, congregating.

If you visit websites or Facebook pages, you’ll find faith leaders support the guidelines regarding social distancing.

The website of St. Peter’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Wilkes-Barre, for example, can direct you to a video of its Sunday service, as well as to a message from the Rev. Dr. Matthew Harrison, president of the Missouri Synod, who advised people to consider social distancing a way to follow the fourth and fifth commandments, regarding respect for authority and concern for one’s neighbors.

If you check out Temple Israel’s online presence you’ll see Rabbi Larry Kaplan included a meme his wife sent him that includes timely advice from the Old Testament:

“Come, my people, enter your chambers and shut your doors behind you,” the meme quotes Isaiah 20: 26. “Hide yourselves for a little while until the fury has passed. “

People who have visited the various faith-based websites and Facebook pages have posted their gratitude.

“I am so happy to be able to reconnect with you as together we weather this storm,” Beth Pillarella Faerber commented on the Facebook page of Trinity Presbyterian Church in Dallas.. “May the peace of the Lord be with all of you.”

“Thank you, (Pastor) Jennifer Baer. This is exactly what we need! Also thank you, Pamela Carroll, for the wonderful music. I will be coming back and listening all week,” Cindy Swepston Williams posted.

“Shabbat Shalom from Hazleton/Drums!” Debbie Walko commented on the Temple Israel page, where the rabbi and cantor could be heard harmonizing the Shabbat service. “This sounds beautiful! Stay healthy and safe!”

While many of the people who posted comments were likely watching locally, some specified they are not.

“Shabbat Shalom from Palm Beach Gardens,” Pat Nathanson commented to Temple Israel’s page.

“Wonderful being able to watch the service from Aberdeen, MD, and I thank you so very much for making it possible,” Geri Winnicki posted on St. Peter’s page. “God bless!”

Back on St. Nicholas’ Facebook page, viewers were similarly appreciative.

“Thank you to all involved,” Mary Kate Dohman wrote. “It is good to be with my St. Nick’s family, even if not in person. Love all of you!”

Speaking of St. Nicholas, the people who physically got together for Sunday’s Mass were a small contingent — including the Rev. Verespy, who celebrated the Mass; Deacon Mike Golubiewski, who assisted; Sister Maria Angeline, who read Scripture and Mary Pat Brunner who served as cantor. Choirmaster Ed Loch, absent his choir, played the piano.

Brunner sang a psalm designated for the Fifth Sunday of Lent, which seemed especially appropriate for these days of the pandemic: “Out of the depths I cry to you, O Lord. Lord hear my voice.”

Then Verespy, the pastor, gave a sermon that touched on the ways people can help each other even if they are not in physical contact. “We can carry them in our hearts and lift them up in our prayers,” he said, adding that health care workers may especially need the support of prayers.

“We are looking at heroes. We are looking at ‘profiles in courage,’ ” he said of the people fighting the coronavirus on the front lines. “They’re willing to lay down their lives for someone else. Doesn’t that remind you of Somebody?” he said, alluding to the Crucifixion.

Sudano said people who are interested in viewing the Mass, or other devotions such as a children’s Bible story and a “Way of the Cross” for children, can visit the St. Nicholas Church website, Facebook page or YOUTUBE channel.

The parish is also streaming a Spanish-language Mass from St. Matthew’s Church in East Stroudsburg, celebrated by the Rev. Jaime Perez, because St. Nicholas assistant pastor the Rev. Fidel Ticona, who typically celebrates Mass in Spanish at St. Nicholas, visited his native Peru several weeks ago and has been unable to return due to the coronavirus restrictions.