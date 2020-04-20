Ferrwood Music Camp cancels in-person activities for 2020 season

Ferrwood Music Camp officials believed it best to cancel in-person activities for the 2020 season but plans are underway to host virtual events.

HAZLETON – Although many people feel music is medicine for the soul, Ferrwood Music Camp officials were forced to make the difficult decision to cancel regular camp activities, as well as the popular student concert that’s open to the public, for the 2020 season due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Despite not being able to gather in person, Ferrwood Music Camp director Phil Latella said plans are underway to turn the 2020 camp into a virtual event using online video platform Zoom. He said officials discussed offering a variety of online activities, including a virtual talent show, campfire and marshmallow roast. Zoom users can also change their video background and Latella said officials discussed using an image of the camp’s grounds to make students feel at home.

While residents throughout Greater Hazleton eagerly anticipate the opening day of camp and the student concert each year, Ferrwood officials explained in a letter on the camp’s Facebook page that safety had to come first this year.

“The administrators of Ferrwood Music Camp hold our camp families, and in particular the children, in extremely high regard. It is after much consideration and thought that we have made the decision to continue exercising an abundance of caution and not open the facility for the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 virus,” the letter read. “We encourage our young musicians to continue their practice. Music can be a very successful tool to help us all through trying times such as these. We look forward to the time when we can come together as a family to celebrate the talents and achievements of our youth.”

Latella added that discussions are underway about possibly having a gathering at the camp in the fall and said more information on that and the virtual activities will be announced when plans are finalized.

“We are looking at possibly doing online lessons, selling camp apparel with a student-created logo, and allowing our seniors to come back next year as campers. This is in the very early stages. As it gets closer we will have a more definitive plan,” he said.