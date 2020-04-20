Ferrwood Music Camp cancels in-person activities for 2020 season

April 10, 2020
Ask Marianne “Molly” Vitale what attracted her to Misericordia in the first place, and she responds with a laugh.
“Honestly, ” she said, “it was that my mother didn’t want me to leave home.”
So the Northeastern Pennsylvania native enrolled in what was then College Misericordia, studying education and special education.
She enjoyed it, but had no inkling she’d later become an associate professor of teacher education at that very school, retire from Misericordia University, and then receive the title professor emerita.
The university’s board of directors recently granted the designation to Vitale, who lives in West Pittston, and to her colleague Barbara J. McCraith, of Dallas, who retired as an associate professor of biology.
Each professor emerita has devoted decades of service to the academic community.
“You’ve probably heard this before,” McCraith said in a telephone interview. “But there’s something special about the students here, the type of people that are attracted to come to Misericordia to study. I don’t know how to express it … more caring? More concerned about others? It’s a different atmosphere from many other places I’ve worked.”
Vitale agrees with that assessment and told a reporter she always had a special interest in special education, and realized that a good way to help as many people with special needs as possible was to train the teachers who would work with them.
As she looks back on her teaching career, McCraith said she especially enjoyed “being able to develop courses that were student centered, involving students in the doing of science rather than just book learning.”
A photo that accompanied this story shows McCraith and some students doing some hands-on work as they collected macroinvertebrae samples from a stream to study.
Vitale is pleased to reflect on the many places her former students are now teachers themselves. “They’re in all the local school districts, and in New York, New Jersey, Philadelphia and Arizona,” she said.
For now, both women are spending time at home due to coronavirus pandemic restrictions.
Someday, when those restrictions are lifted, McCraith hopes to travel, perhaps to Scotland.
Vitale, meanwhile, is thinking about the possibility of part-time volunteer work.
Read on for more biographic info on the two professors emerita:
Molly Vitale began her career at Misericordia University in 1979 and served on the faculty as an associate professor from 1980-88 in the Division of Professional Studies, and from 1997-2019 in the Teacher Education Department.
She was appointed co-chair of teacher education for the academic years 2007-08 through 2009-10 and from 2012-13 until retiring in 2019. She holds a D.Ed. in school psychology and an M.S. in education of exceptional children from Penn State University. She earned her bachelor’s degree in education and special education from Misericordia.
Licensed as a psychologist in Pennsylvania, with certificates in school psychology, special education and elementary education, she held memberships in the Council for Exceptional Children, National Association of School Psychologists and Kappa Delta Pi National Honor Society in Education.
Dr. Vitale presented scholarly research at numerous Pennsylvania Association of College of Teacher Education annual conferences, as well as at the American Association on Mental Retardation National Conference, and the International Conference on Health and Science Communications. Dr. Vitale, in collaboration with colleague Michele Brague, Ed.D., assistant professor, presented their findings on research regarding teacher preparation at the National Student Teaching Conference in 2016.
Barbara McCraith joined the Misericordia University biology faculty in 1999. Throughout her career, she taught a variety of courses, including general biology, botany and biological principles, genetics, physiology, ecology, zoology, and marine biology. She served as dean of the College of Arts and Sciences from 2006-08. She retired in 2019.
Dr. McCraith holds a Ph.D. in marine science from the University of South Carolina, an M.S. in biology from Winthrop College, an M.S. in secondary education from the State University of New York at Oneonta, and a B.S. in biology from LeMoyne College.
She has had scholarly research articles published in American Zoologist and the Journal of Marine Research. Among dozens of research presentations and posters, she most recently presented at the Annual Meeting of the Pennsylvania Academy of Science in 2016. She retired in 2019. She was a member of The Ecological Society of America, Sigma Xi, The Scientific Research Society, the National Association of Biology Teachers, the American Society of Limnology and Oceanography, the Estuarine Research Federation, and the Atlantic Estuarine Research Society.
For more information about Misericordia University, please call 570-674-6400 or visit www.misericordia.edu. Founded by the Sisters of Mercy in 1924, Misericordia University is Luzerne County’s first four-year college and offers 56 academic programs on the graduate and undergraduate levels in full- and part-time formats.