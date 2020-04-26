Around town: I may be staying at home, but I’m not bored

While we may be stuck at home a lot these days, there’s still a lot happening.

I’m finding a lot of newness popping up – new blogs, new uses of social media features and new lifestyles.

Thanks to this forced quarantine, all age groups are finding ways to reach their friends and even mass audiences.

Just the other day an old friend of mine, Andee Scarantino, who I met many moons ago at Bart & Urby’s in Downtown Wilkes-Barre, started (or restarted) a blog now that she has some free time.

Now living in New York City, Andee has always been a riveting writer, able to convey all sorts of situations into compelling reads. Her blog, www.andeestavern.com, launched last week and the first topic dissected was the newfound virtual happy hours that we’re all being invited to.

I found her take on them to be hilariously witty and consistent with what others must be thinking.

She writes about their awkwardness and intrusion. She writes about how these happy hours go on too long, force everyone into the same conversation and prevent the “Irish goodbye” (which I am an expert at under normal circumstances).

I chuckled the whole time because I thought, “My gosh, this is what so many have probably been feeling, but would never say.”

I love her honesty and her writing style, and I hope you will, too.

A former bartender, she’s using the power of her words to share her observations and musings in her own kind of “tavern.”

Something else I’m seeing a lot more of are Instagram and Facebook Lives.

I started seeing a rise particularly in Instagram Live almost immediately when quarantines began.

Influencers I follow like Maria Shriver, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Katie Couric and Tommy DiDario started using the Instagram platform to speak to their audiences in real time. A simple notification from Instagram informed me one day when Maria was going “live” in her #HomeTogether series, along with her son Patrick Schwarzenegger, and from the beginning I was hooked. The two are sheltering at home in Los Angeles, so Instagram is their way to speak to the world.

This is a mother-and-son duo usually sitting in professional studios with news and film production teams surrounding them but, due to the pandemic, they’re inviting their audiences into their homes each day where they interview and engage from their cell phones.

They’ve had business owners, activists and healers like California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Mel Robbins, Rob Lowe, Ed Mylett, Wolf Gang Puck, Kendra Scott and others on their show every weekday at 5 p.m. ET.

Normally you would be watching Maria on NBC’s Today Show and Patrick in one of his films, but now we’re watching them right from their patio and kitchen.

It’s a smart and innovative use of technology and connections.

Katie Couric is popping up live daily interviewing newsmakers and discussing the situation at hand while she’s at her home outside of New York City. Again, using her cellphone.

Similarly, Tommy DiDario, a lifestyle expert on shows such as The Rachael Ray Show, is speaking with entertainers and activists on his #LetsStayTogether show.

In a time where we’re so isolated, we’re seemingly more connected than ever before. Instagram Live has been around for a while, but COVID-19 has taken it to a whole new level.

My friend Bill Corcoran Jr. is still hosting his podcast #OnTheStacks from none other than his walk-in closet, and recently had Jon Troutman, the co-founder of Empathy Wines alongside Gary Vaynerchuk, on his show to talk about the company, marketing and customer experience.

I’m finding myself busy trying to consume all this content.

I’m fascinated by how the global situation is playing out and the ways in which we are connecting from our own homes, including the walk-in closet.

