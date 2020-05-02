Remember When: Area saw some tough times in the past

My buddy Alner was wearing a face mask with a “Creature from the Black Lagoon” motif.

“Neat, huh?” he said. “Made it myself. Might as well lighten things up a bit.”

Genuinely impressed by his creativity in this sad time, I fist pumped in support.

“See ya,” he crowed, heading for his front door.

But my grin must have tipped him off, because he suddenly shouted “oh, no, no,” sprinted the last couple of porch steps and fumbled desperately with his key.

Within seconds, thanks to my powers of metaphysical travel, we were heading down a Wyoming Valley street of times past.

“OK,” said Alner. “You win again. Where are we and what’s my lesson for today?”

“We’re in the mid-1930s – the Great Depression. I know we all feel frustrated in our time, wondering when the many sacrifices of the pandemic will end.”

“Won’t we look out of place with our masks?”

“Alner, do I have to keep reminding you that no one can see us?”

“I’ve read about the 1930s depression,” he said. “The streets look deserted. Wait, down the block I see a long line.”

“It’s for a free kitchen,” I replied. “If you could get a cup of coffee and a sandwich, that really was something to stand in line for because it kept you going for the day.”

I continued. “They all had jobs a few years ago. They were saving up to buy homes and had high hopes for the future. But they’re tough, and they’ll survive.”

“Hey, what’s that siren I hear?” said Alner, looking around. “And how come it’s suddenly night and there are no lights in the houses?”

“We’re in the time of the Second World War,” I said. “On an evening like this, there could be an air aid drill. Families would close the curtains, put out all the lights and sit quietly, waiting for the ‘all clear’ to sound.”

“I’d go nuts,” said Alner.

“No, you wouldn’t. You’d adapt, just like our parents and grandparents and others of this time did. They shopped with their ration books, gave up driving and changed jobs when they had to.”

“Bet I know where we’re going next,” he said.

He must have read my mind, because we were now in 1918, the peak year of the Spanish flu pandemic.

“I know you’ve read all about this lately, so we’re not going to spend much time here. I wanted you to see the masks on the people. If we eavesdrop on some conversations, we’ll probably hear them talk about the kids because the schools are closed – along with the movies and sports and a whole lot of other things. And they didn’t even have a vaccine to look forward to.

“Scary,” said Alner, with a shake of the head.

I began moving us back to our own time, but with one quick stop on the way.

“I know where we are now,” he said, as a somber look crossed his face. “Those piles of ruined furniture on the curbs look familiar.”

“Yes, it’s post-Agnes flood in 1972. Homes and livelihoods were swept away, and it seemed to take forever just to restore electric and phone service. But we got through it.”

We were back in 2020.

“Well, I get the point,” said Alner.

“Actually, I think you got the point – survival while keeping your chin up – when you made that neat ‘creature’ mask.”

“Hey, want one for yourself?”

“Sure, can you do a werewolf?”

