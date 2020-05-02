Around Town: Take a page from Chris Pratt and company: Find a way to unite

Like many people I’m finding myself being productive staying at home, but nonetheless getting somewhat antsy.

With the news that golf courses reopened this weekend and some industries are getting back to work, we’re starting to see some good things happening.

And, even during such an odd time, we’ve seen a lot of people unite to forge through.

One of the best things coming out of the entertainment world was the “Parks and Recreation” quarantine reunion special on NBC on Thursday night, which was organized as a fundraiser for Feeding America. The show ended in 2015, so bringing the cast together again was an exciting time for the legions of fans.

Chris Pratt, one of the series stars, explained during an interview before it aired how the cast connected from their homes to film scenes from their individual devices, while working with directors and crew members also quarantined at home.

The half hour special centered around main character Leslie setting up a phone tree and checking up on each of the characters, with all of the show’s stars agreeing to be included. Each one of them is different, explaining quarantine from their own funny perspective.

They represented a group of people who still love each other, but haven’t seen each other in some time, even before social distancing.

At the end, it was explained that all donations up to $500,000 for Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund, which is helping food banks across the United States serve those facing hunger, would be matched by NBCUniversal, the writers, producers and cast of “Parks and Recreation” and the special’s sponsors, State Farm and Subaru of America.

While Hollywood can unite for a good cause and reach a mass audience, we all can find unity in promoting the positives right now.

For instance, at the Times Leader we’re so grateful for our nurses on the front lines that this year instead of doing nurses week, we are celebrating nurses all month long, with stories and anecdotes about our area nurses for 31 days.

Readers reacted almost immediately when we sought nominations for nurses to honor, and it was great to see the hundreds of nominations and nice words written.

Stories and programs like those can distract us from the sadness we read about COVID-19, much like the “Parks and Recreation” special took our minds off the situation on Thursday night.

Over the past few weeks I’ve found unity in our Wilkes-Barre POWER! members coming together also.

One night we simply chatted and caught up with one another, talking about our own different experiences these days.

Another night POWER! organized a show hosted by magician Denny Corby, who always makes his audience chuckle during his comic magic routines.

Members logged onto Zoom for a night of magic and relaxation, united in the idea that entertainment, humor and goodwill can get us through.

Whether you choose to watch an entertainment special like the “Parks and Recreation” one along with millions of Americans or participate in a small group networking event, we all can find ways to unite at some level.

We all know the phrase “United we stand, and divided we fall.”

We need unity these days more than ever before. How each of us finds it, is up to us.

