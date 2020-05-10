Around Town: Even if you can’t be with her, tell Mom you love her today

Happy Mother’s Day, to all of the moms, grandmas, aunts, surrogate moms and the like out there.

I know this isn’t what you or your families had planned or hoped for today.

Surely, we’d all rather be brunching and sipping a fancy cocktail on a patio somewhere, reveling in all things fabulous with our families.

We take pride in treating our moms to moments that matter, especially on Mother’s Day.

This is anything but ideal.

I know many won’t be able to see their moms, and that’s heartbreaking on a day like today, when all we want to do is embrace and thank them for their love.

Thankfully, there are ways to still honor these extraordinary human beings – flowers, a wine delivery, a simple card. There are many ways to still remind Mom how much she means.

As I sat thinking this past week, I was reminded of all the sacrifices moms make for us.

So many times we expect things done for us as we’re growing up. It’s not until later years, when we’re older and wiser, that we can appreciate and appropriately thank.

Take me, for instance.

I always thought moms were supposed to wake up at the crack of dawn to drive us to sports tournaments. I thought moms were supposed to have food ready for you, for every meal, with the condiments and toppings to your liking. I thought moms were supposed to forgive every time you broke a rule.

I thought that’s just what they did; it was part of the job description, right?

As I got older and into my 20s – particularly my late 20s – I realized none of that is true at all. They don’t have to do any of it to the extent they do.

I realized my mom just did it, because she always took special care and paid attention to my sister and me, as I know many reading this can relate to in their own families.

Looking back, I’m sad that she missed that trip to Stone Harbor with her friends or the opportunity to take that cruise across the Caribbean because of me.

She, like so many mothers in the world, put their children first.

They don’t have to. They could do the bare minimum. They could provide food, shelter and clothing and be done with it.

But they do so much more.

During this time when everything around us is quiet, we have time to reflect on what our moms did for us.

I’m grateful that my Mom forgave me for the many mistakes I made and rules I broke throughout the years, as I’m sure many people now in their 30s having similar reflections are, too.

Not everyone will forgive us in life when we make a mistake or err on judgment the way a Mom will.

So, on Mother’s Day, let’s celebrate all the reasons you love yours.

Something as easy as making a list, sending it to her, and following up with a phone call could mean the world.

And if you’re lucky enough to spend time with her today, then that’s an extra blessing.

Happy Mother’s Day.

Soon you can treat her to a night “around town” to celebrate, but for now, just tell her you love her.

