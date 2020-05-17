Around Town: Bill Brace’s loss will be felt throughout community

One of the greatest gifts we can give our loved ones is a celebration at the ends of their lives.

Being able to honor them after they’ve passed on gives closure and often brings acceptance.

Too often recently I’m talking with friends and acquaintances who can’t say goodbye in the traditional way – with a wake and funeral service fitting of their loved one.

It’s hard.

I’m especially sad that someone with as big a personality as Bill Brace won’t get that farewell celebration, at least not anytime soon, due to the current social-distancing guidelines. You see, hundreds would pack a church or venue to say goodbye to him, because he was that loved.

Bill passed away on Wednesday after a brief illness, and I can’t tell you what a great loss it is for this community and his family, who graciously shared him with the residents of Wilkes-Barre and beyond for decades as he worked at both city hall and in the county courthouse.

I first met Bill Brace when I was in high school. His youngest daughter, Annaleigh, and I were classmates. She and I developed a close friendship over the years, so I was lucky enough to be invited to Brace family gatherings, including some holidays and their annual summer outdoor party, which served as one of the highlights of summer for the many in attendance.

The Brace backyard filled with family and friends, with the main events being competitive bean bag toss, all sorts of food and drink and Bill on the guitar.

Quite the entertainer he was.

Several holidays I stopped by and there he was again, too, entertaining family and friends in his kitchen on guitar, singing the night away.

It was no shock at Annaleigh’s wedding at the Beaumont Inn in 2017 when he performed as well, with a touching tribute for his newly married daughter, who truly lit up his life.

I remember interning at the Luzerne County Courthouse in 2006 when he served as deputy county clerk.

Seeing him in the offices and at meetings, he always greeted me by addressing me as “McGin,” a nickname I acquired in high school that he also used for me.

He always had a way of making you feel comfortable, and he made me feel comfortable every time he said, “Hey, McGin” as I did busy intern work for county leaders and was in his presence. Surely in his role he was busy enough that he didn’t have to make time to ask an intern named “McGin” how their day was going. But he always did.

Once my own father was in public office, he talked with Bill about the many challenges – but also the many positives – facing Luzerne County. Bill offered his wisdom, which my Dad appreciated the same way I appreciated his uncanny wit.

Mornings at David’s Coffee Shop won’t be the same without Bill.

Despite all of his public service and his concern for community, his family was the main focus of his life: his amazing wife, Laura; his children Chantel, Brian (who preceded Bill in death), Ron and Annaleigh; his grandchildren Aubriana, Simran and Evangeline; and so many more family members I didn’t have the privilege of knowing well.

Bill joins an increasing amount of special people who aren’t having the goodbyes they should.

My friend and pastor Monsignor David Tressler’s father passed away in April, and he certainly didn’t get the farewell he deserved, either.

Good men like David Tressler Sr. and William Brace may not have gotten the immediate parting ceremony they so rightfully should have, but they will live on in all those who cared about them.

I know every time I see my friend Annaleigh she’ll call me “McGin,” and even though scores of friends called me that back in high school, it will always remind me of Bill.

As his daughter Chantel said, he had nicknames for many people.

“Maybe it was a nickname he used ‘only’ for you,” she said in a Facebook post. “Cherish that name no matter how crazy it was.”

She noted his gregarious personality and his love of turning strangers into friends.

All of it is so true, and I’m glad he was a friend to me and so many of my high school classmates.

Mike McGinley is the Times Leader Media Group’s major accounts executive. Reach him at [email protected] or 570-704-3945.