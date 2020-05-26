NEPTA awards will be livestreamed on June 7

May 26, 2020 Mary Biebel Features

Theatrical Alliance to celebrate hard work, creativity of 2019

By Mary Therese Biebel [email protected]
Lauren Timek is one of five actresses nominated as Best Lead Actress in a Musical, for her role as Belle in Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre’s production of ‘Beauty and the Beast.’ Submitted photo

Lauren Timek is one of five actresses nominated as Best Lead Actress in a Musical, for her role as Belle in Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre’s production of ‘Beauty and the Beast.’

Submitted photo

<p>Adam Randis, center, is one of five actors nominated for Best Lead Actor in a Musical, for the PTPA production of ‘1776.’</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

Adam Randis, center, is one of five actors nominated for Best Lead Actor in a Musical, for the PTPA production of ‘1776.’

Submitted photo

<p>‘The Happy Elf’ at Music Box Theatre is one of several productions nomated for ‘Best Family Show.’</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

‘The Happy Elf’ at Music Box Theatre is one of several productions nomated for ‘Best Family Show.’

Submitted photo

<p>John Toussaint, center, was nominated for Best Teen Actor for his role as el Gallo/the narrator in the Music Box Playhouse production of ‘The Fantasticks.’</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

John Toussaint, center, was nominated for Best Teen Actor for his role as el Gallo/the narrator in the Music Box Playhouse production of ‘The Fantasticks.’

Submitted photo

Theatre folks around the area have had a frustrating last few months as coronavirus concerns canceled performances.

But their hard work and creativity from 2019 will be celebrated on June 7, as the Northeastern Pennsylvania Theatrical Alliance hosts its 23rd awards, streamed live to its Facebook page and YouTube Channel, beginning at 7 p.m.

Last year’s event attracted about 300 members and guests to the Hotel Anthracite in Carbondale, NEPTA publicist Cathy Strauch said. It’s usually a gala affair, with people dressed in their best and those who travel a great distance arranging to stay overnight.

This year, because of the coronavirus restrictions, it will be an online event, but Strauch predicts it will be exciting as winnters are announced and nominees appear onscreen to accept.

Member organizations include Actors Circle of Scranton, Actors Guild of Schuylkill County, Center Stage, Diva Productions, DM Performance Works, Endless Mountains Theatre Company, Gaslight Theatre, Little Theatre of Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania Theater of Performing Arts in Hazleton, Theatrical Gems, Music Box Theatre, and Worthington Players at Shawnee.

The broadcast will be available to view publicly, with no ticket purchase required. Donations in lieu of the ticket price will be gladly accepted and will help to help cover the cost of awards. Any extra donations will go toward the NEPTA Scholarship Fund, for a graduating senior pursuing the performing arts or technical theater in college. A link to donate will also be available.

Following is the list of nominees:

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy

Eric Lutz (Spike, Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike)-Diva

Lee Alucci (John Barrymore, I Hate Hamlet)-DMPW

Tim Solarek (Gary Lefkowicz, I Hate Hamlet)-DMPW

Tim Solarek (Stanley Jerome, Brighton Beach Memoirs)-PTPA

Luke Swierczek (Eddie Brock, Born Yesterday)-Worthington

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy

Marcie Herman Riebe (Suzanne Turpin, Dearly Departed)-Actors Circle

Joelle Witner (Felicia Dantine, I Hate Hamlet)-DMPW

Taylor Rupp (Molly Aster, Peter and the Starcatcher)-LTWB

Jessica Schafer (Nora Morton, Brighton Beach Memoirs)-PTPA

Kerri-leigh Taylor (Dr. Dubel, Confessions of a Dirty Blonde)-Worthington

Best Supporting Actor in a Musical

Ben Steltz (Gabe, Next to Normal)-Gaslight

David Giordano (Adolfo Pirelli, Sweeney Todd)-MB

Christopher Pavlick (John Dickinson, 1776)-PTPA

David Arzberger (William Barfee, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee)-Theatrical Gems

Mike Wawrzynek (Steven Kodaly, She Loves Me)-Theatrical Gems

Best Supporting Actress in a Musical

Jessica Bickel (Zinnia Wormwood, Matilda)-DMPW

Kimberly Johnson (Emma Carew, Jekyll and Hyde)-LTWB

Katie Owens (Amy, Company)-MB

Angela LaRose (Diana Morales, A Chorus Line)-PTPA

Eyanna Gruver (Ilona Ritter, She Loves Me)-Theatrical Gems

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama

Anthony Kurdilla (Gerry Evans, Dancing at Lughnasa)-AGOSC

Bob Balitski (Chaz McClusky, Mona Lisa and the Cross)-Diva

Mark Zdancewicz (Harold, Orphans)-Diva

Tim McDermott (Little Charlie, August: Osage County)-LTWB

Mark Zdancewicz (Charlie, August: Osage County)-LTWB

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama

April Holgate (Mrs. Montague, The Haunting of Hill House)-Actors Circle

Regina Yeager Drouse (Jenny Crestwood, Mona Lisa and the Cross)-Diva

Phyllis Colombo (Mrs. Carpenter, Sherlock Holmes and the Scarlet Avenger)-DMPW

Kim Veruggio (Mattie Fae, August: Osage County)-LTWB

Kimmie Leff (Ivy , August: Osage County)-LTWB

Best Lead Actor in a Comedy

David Hunisch (Prof. Henry Higgins, Pygmalion)-Actors Circle

Bob Balitski (Vanya, Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike)-Diva

Chris Pavlick (Andrew Rally, I Hate Hamlet)-DMPW

CJ Snyder (Eugene Jerome, Brighton Beach Memoirs)-PTPA

John Beppler (Jimmy/Chad/Man, Almost, Maine)-PTPA

Best Lead Actress in a Comedy

Emma Ross (Eliza Doolittle, Pygmalion)-Actors Circle

Susan Parrick (Sonia, Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike)-Diva

Jessica Schafer (Dierdre McDavey, I Hate Hamlet)-DMPW

Alicia Nordstrom (Glory/Waitress/Rhonda, Almost, Maine)-PTPA

Angel Berlane Mulcahy (Blanche Morton, Brighton Beach Memoirs)-PTPA

Best Lead Actor in a Musical

Dane Bower (Dan, Next to Normal)-Gaslight

Scott Vinnacombe (Dr. Henry Jekyll/Edward Hyde, Jekyll and Hyde)-LTWB

Mike Wawrzynek (Bobby, Company)-MB

Ben Steltz (Montague “Monty” Navarro, A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder)-MB

Adam Randis (John Adams, 1776)-PTPA

Best Lead Actress in a Musical

Claire Brassard (Audrey, Little Shop of Horrors)-CS

Aliceia Y. Lyons (Diana, Next to Normal)-Gaslight

Lauren Timek (Belle, Beauty and the Beast)-LTWB

Ashley Bohn (Dorothy Gale, The Wizard of Oz)-MB

Kristen Long (Amalia Balash, She Loves Me)-Theatrical Gems

Best Lead Actor in a Drama

Scott Rave (Mitch Albom, Tuesdays with Morrie)-Actors Circle

Christopher Alu (Phillip, Orphans)-Diva

Sam Falbo (Treat, Orphans)-Diva

John Schugard (Sherlock Holmes, Sherlock Holmes and the Scarlet Avenger)-DMPW

Mike Little (Bill, August: Osage County)-LTWB

Best Lead Actress in a Drama

Marnie Azzarelli (Susy Hendrix, Wait Until Dark)-Actors Circle

Patricia McAvoy (Marie Lombardi, Lombardi)-Actors Circle

Maddie Giardina (Mona Lisa, Mona Lisa and the Cross)-Diva

Jennifer McClinton-Temple (Violet, August: Osage County)-LTWB

Lydia Traill (Barbara, August: Osage County)-LTWB

Best Youth Actor (12 and under)

Cody Scholl (Olaf, Frozen Jr.)-DMPW

Zachary Schultz (Chip, Beauty and the Beast)-LTWB

Max Reynolds (Winthrop Paroo, The Music Man)-MB

JJ Pavlick (Pugsley Addams, The Addams Family)-PTPA

JJ Pavlick (Les Jacobs, Newsies)-PTPA

Best Youth Actress (12 and under)

Gloria Lisowski (Jemima Potts, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang Jr.)-AGOSC

Brooklyn Surotchak (Peter Pan, Peter Pan Jr.)-CS

Sage Huff (Small Anna, Frozen Jr.)-DMPW

Lauren Maula (Colin Craven, The Secret Garden)-Theatrical Gems

Amanda Lombardo (Jasmine, Aladdin Jr.)-Worthington

Best Teen Actor (13-18)

Andrew Surotchak (Seymour, Little Shop of Horrors)-CS

Liam Huff (Bobby Strong, Urinetown)-DMPW

John Toussaint (The Narrator (el Gallo), The Fantasticks)-MB

DJ Elliot (Jack Kelly, Newsies)-PTPA

Ethan Flanagan (Arpad Laszlo, She Loves Me)-Theatrical Gems

Best Teen Actress (13-18)

Milana Daiute (Matilda Wormwood, Matilda)-DMPW

Jadyn Culp (Dorothy Gale, The Wizard of Oz)-DMPW

Mabel Vough (Mary Lennox, The Secret Garden)-Theatrical Gems

Michaela Raub (Marcy Park, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee)-Theatrical Gems

Antoinette Flores (Tracy Turnblad, Hairspray Jr.)-Worthington

Best Music Director

Jennifer Hunter (Next to Normal)-Gaslight Theater Company

Jennifer Hunter (Jekyll and Hyde)-LTWB

Jennifer Hunter (A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder)-Music Box

Jennifer Hunter (Sweeney Todd)-Music Box

Hollie Major Baker (Company)-Music Box

Best Choreographer

Jamie Burns (Jekyll and Hyde)-LTWB

Michael Marone and Marikate Sullivan (The Happy Elf)-Music Box

Samantha Schugardt (Newsies)-PTPA

Samantha Schugardt (A Chorus Line)-PTPA

Joseph Ambrosia and Brandon Hanks (The Secret Garden)-Theatrical Gems

Best Sound Design

Mike Little (Next to Normal)-Gaslight

Mike Little (August: Osage County)-LTWB

Bernard Mulcahy (Peter and the Starcatcher)-LTWB

Mike Wawrzynek (Almost, Maine)-PTPA

Jacob Shoesmith-Fox (The Secret Garden)-Theatrical Gems

Best Set

Dave Reynolds and Mike Wawrzynek (August: Osage County)-LTWB

Mike Wawrzynek and Eyanna Gruver (Jekyll and Hyde)-LTWB

Bernard Mulcahy (Beauty and the Beast)-LTWB

Michael Marone (A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder)-Music Box

Michael Marone (Newsies)-PTPA

Ryan Cook and Julia Horn (She Loves Me)-Theatrical Gems

Best Lighting Design

Joelle Witner (Frozen Jr.)-DMPW

James Natal (Next to Normal)-Gaslight

Jon Vojtko (Jekyll and Hyde)-LTWB

Michael Marone (Sweeney Todd)-Music Box

Brandon Hanks (The Secret Garden)-Theatrical Gems

Best Costume Design

Thom Sirkot (Frozen Jr.)-DMPW

Eyanna Gruver (Jekyll and Hyde)-LTWB

Camille Reineke (Beauty and the Beast)-LTWB

Autumn Jai Galka (A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder)-Music Box

Rachel Rossi (She Loves Me)-Theatrical Gems

Best Director of a Comedy

Paige Balitski (Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike)-Diva

Lisa Dougherty (I Hate Hamlet)-DMPW

Dave Reynolds (The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged))-Gaslight

Scott Colin (Peter and the Starcatcher)-LTWB

Mike Wawrzynek (Almost, Maine)-PTPA

Gillian Turner (Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some!))-Theatrical Gems

Best Director of a Musical

John Schugard and Donna Vojtek (Evil Dead)-DMPW

Heidi Germaine Schnappauf (Next to Normal)-Gaslight

Alexandra Liguori (A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder)-Music Box

Michael Marone (Sweeney Todd)-Music Box

Samantha Schugardt (Newsies)-PTPA

Samantha Schugardt (A Chorus Line)-PTPA

Brandon Hanks (The Secret Garden)-Theatrical Gems

Best Director of a Drama

Lou Bisignani (Sherlock Holmes and the Whitechapel Murders)-Actors Circle

Casey Thomas (Orphans)-Diva

Joyce Vandermark and Bill Amos (Sherlock Holmes and the Scarlet Avenger)-DMPW

Brandi George (August: Osage County)-LTWB

Adam Randis (That Championship Season)-PTPA

Best Original One-Act (Writing)

Ripped by Paul J. Gallo-Diva

Salmon Fishing at Two Dad’s Lodge by John Cowder-Diva

Mr. Christmas by Dane Bower-Gaslight

The Yellow Leaf by David Parmelee-LTWB

The “A” Word by Lisa Ellex-Worthington

Best Original Full Length Production (Writing)

Sherlock Holmes and the Whitechapel Murders by Lou Bisignani-Actors Circle

Mona Lisa and the Cross by K.K. Gordon-Diva

Sherlock Holmes and the Scarlet Avenger by Bill Amos-DMPW

Home for the Holidays by Lisa Dougherty-PTPA

Country Fried Murder by Judy Klass-Worthington

Best Comedy

Dearly Departed-Actors Circle

Boeing, Boeing-CS

Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike-Diva

I Hate Hamlet-DMPW

Peter and the Starcatcher-LTWB

Almost, Maine-PTPA

Best Musical

Next to Normal-Gaslight

A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder-Music Box

Newsies-PTPA

Beauty and the Beast-LTWB

Company-Music Box

Best Drama

Sherlock Holmes and the Whitechapel Murders-Actors Circle

Dancing at Lughnasa-AGOSC

Orphans-Diva

Sherlock Holmes and the Scarlet Avenger-DMPW

August: Osage County-LTWB

That Championship Season-PTPA

Best One-Act

Ripped-Diva

Salmon Fishing at Two Dad’s Lodge-Diva

Zoltan-Diva

Mr. Christmas-Gaslight

Zoo Story-PTPA

Best Family Show

The Wizard of Oz-DMPW

Beauty and the Beast-LTWB

The Happy Elf-Music Box

Newsies-PTPA

The Secret Garden-Theatrical Gems

Best Youth Production (75% of principals 12 or under)

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang Jr.-AGOSC

Peter Pan Jr.-DMPW

Madagascar-Music Box

The Lion King Kids-PTPA

Aladdin Jr.-Worthington

Best Teen Production (75% of principals 13 -18)

Frozen Jr.-DMPW

Beauty and the Beast Jr. (Cast 1)-LTWB

High School Musical-Music Box

School House Rock Jr. (Teen Cast)-PTPA

Hairspray Jr.-Worthington

Best Ancillary Ensemble

Playroom: Home for the Holidays-Gaslight

Beauty and the Beast-LTWB

A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder-Music Box

Sweeney Todd-Music Box

The Music Man-Music Box

The Secret Garden-Theatrical Gems