Geisinger volunteers honor EMS providers by washing ambulances

May 26, 2020
Theatre folks around the area have had a frustrating last few months as coronavirus concerns canceled performances.
But their hard work and creativity from 2019 will be celebrated on June 7, as the Northeastern Pennsylvania Theatrical Alliance hosts its 23rd awards, streamed live to its Facebook page and YouTube Channel, beginning at 7 p.m.
Last year’s event attracted about 300 members and guests to the Hotel Anthracite in Carbondale, NEPTA publicist Cathy Strauch said. It’s usually a gala affair, with people dressed in their best and those who travel a great distance arranging to stay overnight.
This year, because of the coronavirus restrictions, it will be an online event, but Strauch predicts it will be exciting as winnters are announced and nominees appear onscreen to accept.
Member organizations include Actors Circle of Scranton, Actors Guild of Schuylkill County, Center Stage, Diva Productions, DM Performance Works, Endless Mountains Theatre Company, Gaslight Theatre, Little Theatre of Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania Theater of Performing Arts in Hazleton, Theatrical Gems, Music Box Theatre, and Worthington Players at Shawnee.
The broadcast will be available to view publicly, with no ticket purchase required. Donations in lieu of the ticket price will be gladly accepted and will help to help cover the cost of awards. Any extra donations will go toward the NEPTA Scholarship Fund, for a graduating senior pursuing the performing arts or technical theater in college. A link to donate will also be available.
Following is the list of nominees:
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy
Eric Lutz (Spike, Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike)-Diva
Lee Alucci (John Barrymore, I Hate Hamlet)-DMPW
Tim Solarek (Gary Lefkowicz, I Hate Hamlet)-DMPW
Tim Solarek (Stanley Jerome, Brighton Beach Memoirs)-PTPA
Luke Swierczek (Eddie Brock, Born Yesterday)-Worthington
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy
Marcie Herman Riebe (Suzanne Turpin, Dearly Departed)-Actors Circle
Joelle Witner (Felicia Dantine, I Hate Hamlet)-DMPW
Taylor Rupp (Molly Aster, Peter and the Starcatcher)-LTWB
Jessica Schafer (Nora Morton, Brighton Beach Memoirs)-PTPA
Kerri-leigh Taylor (Dr. Dubel, Confessions of a Dirty Blonde)-Worthington
Best Supporting Actor in a Musical
Ben Steltz (Gabe, Next to Normal)-Gaslight
David Giordano (Adolfo Pirelli, Sweeney Todd)-MB
Christopher Pavlick (John Dickinson, 1776)-PTPA
David Arzberger (William Barfee, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee)-Theatrical Gems
Mike Wawrzynek (Steven Kodaly, She Loves Me)-Theatrical Gems
Best Supporting Actress in a Musical
Jessica Bickel (Zinnia Wormwood, Matilda)-DMPW
Kimberly Johnson (Emma Carew, Jekyll and Hyde)-LTWB
Katie Owens (Amy, Company)-MB
Angela LaRose (Diana Morales, A Chorus Line)-PTPA
Eyanna Gruver (Ilona Ritter, She Loves Me)-Theatrical Gems
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama
Anthony Kurdilla (Gerry Evans, Dancing at Lughnasa)-AGOSC
Bob Balitski (Chaz McClusky, Mona Lisa and the Cross)-Diva
Mark Zdancewicz (Harold, Orphans)-Diva
Tim McDermott (Little Charlie, August: Osage County)-LTWB
Mark Zdancewicz (Charlie, August: Osage County)-LTWB
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama
April Holgate (Mrs. Montague, The Haunting of Hill House)-Actors Circle
Regina Yeager Drouse (Jenny Crestwood, Mona Lisa and the Cross)-Diva
Phyllis Colombo (Mrs. Carpenter, Sherlock Holmes and the Scarlet Avenger)-DMPW
Kim Veruggio (Mattie Fae, August: Osage County)-LTWB
Kimmie Leff (Ivy , August: Osage County)-LTWB
Best Lead Actor in a Comedy
David Hunisch (Prof. Henry Higgins, Pygmalion)-Actors Circle
Bob Balitski (Vanya, Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike)-Diva
Chris Pavlick (Andrew Rally, I Hate Hamlet)-DMPW
CJ Snyder (Eugene Jerome, Brighton Beach Memoirs)-PTPA
John Beppler (Jimmy/Chad/Man, Almost, Maine)-PTPA
Best Lead Actress in a Comedy
Emma Ross (Eliza Doolittle, Pygmalion)-Actors Circle
Susan Parrick (Sonia, Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike)-Diva
Jessica Schafer (Dierdre McDavey, I Hate Hamlet)-DMPW
Alicia Nordstrom (Glory/Waitress/Rhonda, Almost, Maine)-PTPA
Angel Berlane Mulcahy (Blanche Morton, Brighton Beach Memoirs)-PTPA
Best Lead Actor in a Musical
Dane Bower (Dan, Next to Normal)-Gaslight
Scott Vinnacombe (Dr. Henry Jekyll/Edward Hyde, Jekyll and Hyde)-LTWB
Mike Wawrzynek (Bobby, Company)-MB
Ben Steltz (Montague “Monty” Navarro, A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder)-MB
Adam Randis (John Adams, 1776)-PTPA
Best Lead Actress in a Musical
Claire Brassard (Audrey, Little Shop of Horrors)-CS
Aliceia Y. Lyons (Diana, Next to Normal)-Gaslight
Lauren Timek (Belle, Beauty and the Beast)-LTWB
Ashley Bohn (Dorothy Gale, The Wizard of Oz)-MB
Kristen Long (Amalia Balash, She Loves Me)-Theatrical Gems
Best Lead Actor in a Drama
Scott Rave (Mitch Albom, Tuesdays with Morrie)-Actors Circle
Christopher Alu (Phillip, Orphans)-Diva
Sam Falbo (Treat, Orphans)-Diva
John Schugard (Sherlock Holmes, Sherlock Holmes and the Scarlet Avenger)-DMPW
Mike Little (Bill, August: Osage County)-LTWB
Best Lead Actress in a Drama
Marnie Azzarelli (Susy Hendrix, Wait Until Dark)-Actors Circle
Patricia McAvoy (Marie Lombardi, Lombardi)-Actors Circle
Maddie Giardina (Mona Lisa, Mona Lisa and the Cross)-Diva
Jennifer McClinton-Temple (Violet, August: Osage County)-LTWB
Lydia Traill (Barbara, August: Osage County)-LTWB
Best Youth Actor (12 and under)
Cody Scholl (Olaf, Frozen Jr.)-DMPW
Zachary Schultz (Chip, Beauty and the Beast)-LTWB
Max Reynolds (Winthrop Paroo, The Music Man)-MB
JJ Pavlick (Pugsley Addams, The Addams Family)-PTPA
JJ Pavlick (Les Jacobs, Newsies)-PTPA
Best Youth Actress (12 and under)
Gloria Lisowski (Jemima Potts, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang Jr.)-AGOSC
Brooklyn Surotchak (Peter Pan, Peter Pan Jr.)-CS
Sage Huff (Small Anna, Frozen Jr.)-DMPW
Lauren Maula (Colin Craven, The Secret Garden)-Theatrical Gems
Amanda Lombardo (Jasmine, Aladdin Jr.)-Worthington
Best Teen Actor (13-18)
Andrew Surotchak (Seymour, Little Shop of Horrors)-CS
Liam Huff (Bobby Strong, Urinetown)-DMPW
John Toussaint (The Narrator (el Gallo), The Fantasticks)-MB
DJ Elliot (Jack Kelly, Newsies)-PTPA
Ethan Flanagan (Arpad Laszlo, She Loves Me)-Theatrical Gems
Best Teen Actress (13-18)
Milana Daiute (Matilda Wormwood, Matilda)-DMPW
Jadyn Culp (Dorothy Gale, The Wizard of Oz)-DMPW
Mabel Vough (Mary Lennox, The Secret Garden)-Theatrical Gems
Michaela Raub (Marcy Park, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee)-Theatrical Gems
Antoinette Flores (Tracy Turnblad, Hairspray Jr.)-Worthington
Best Music Director
Jennifer Hunter (Next to Normal)-Gaslight Theater Company
Jennifer Hunter (Jekyll and Hyde)-LTWB
Jennifer Hunter (A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder)-Music Box
Jennifer Hunter (Sweeney Todd)-Music Box
Hollie Major Baker (Company)-Music Box
Best Choreographer
Jamie Burns (Jekyll and Hyde)-LTWB
Michael Marone and Marikate Sullivan (The Happy Elf)-Music Box
Samantha Schugardt (Newsies)-PTPA
Samantha Schugardt (A Chorus Line)-PTPA
Joseph Ambrosia and Brandon Hanks (The Secret Garden)-Theatrical Gems
Best Sound Design
Mike Little (Next to Normal)-Gaslight
Mike Little (August: Osage County)-LTWB
Bernard Mulcahy (Peter and the Starcatcher)-LTWB
Mike Wawrzynek (Almost, Maine)-PTPA
Jacob Shoesmith-Fox (The Secret Garden)-Theatrical Gems
Best Set
Dave Reynolds and Mike Wawrzynek (August: Osage County)-LTWB
Mike Wawrzynek and Eyanna Gruver (Jekyll and Hyde)-LTWB
Bernard Mulcahy (Beauty and the Beast)-LTWB
Michael Marone (A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder)-Music Box
Michael Marone (Newsies)-PTPA
Ryan Cook and Julia Horn (She Loves Me)-Theatrical Gems
Best Lighting Design
Joelle Witner (Frozen Jr.)-DMPW
James Natal (Next to Normal)-Gaslight
Jon Vojtko (Jekyll and Hyde)-LTWB
Michael Marone (Sweeney Todd)-Music Box
Brandon Hanks (The Secret Garden)-Theatrical Gems
Best Costume Design
Thom Sirkot (Frozen Jr.)-DMPW
Eyanna Gruver (Jekyll and Hyde)-LTWB
Camille Reineke (Beauty and the Beast)-LTWB
Autumn Jai Galka (A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder)-Music Box
Rachel Rossi (She Loves Me)-Theatrical Gems
Best Director of a Comedy
Paige Balitski (Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike)-Diva
Lisa Dougherty (I Hate Hamlet)-DMPW
Dave Reynolds (The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged))-Gaslight
Scott Colin (Peter and the Starcatcher)-LTWB
Mike Wawrzynek (Almost, Maine)-PTPA
Gillian Turner (Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some!))-Theatrical Gems
Best Director of a Musical
John Schugard and Donna Vojtek (Evil Dead)-DMPW
Heidi Germaine Schnappauf (Next to Normal)-Gaslight
Alexandra Liguori (A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder)-Music Box
Michael Marone (Sweeney Todd)-Music Box
Samantha Schugardt (Newsies)-PTPA
Samantha Schugardt (A Chorus Line)-PTPA
Brandon Hanks (The Secret Garden)-Theatrical Gems
Best Director of a Drama
Lou Bisignani (Sherlock Holmes and the Whitechapel Murders)-Actors Circle
Casey Thomas (Orphans)-Diva
Joyce Vandermark and Bill Amos (Sherlock Holmes and the Scarlet Avenger)-DMPW
Brandi George (August: Osage County)-LTWB
Adam Randis (That Championship Season)-PTPA
Best Original One-Act (Writing)
Ripped by Paul J. Gallo-Diva
Salmon Fishing at Two Dad’s Lodge by John Cowder-Diva
Mr. Christmas by Dane Bower-Gaslight
The Yellow Leaf by David Parmelee-LTWB
The “A” Word by Lisa Ellex-Worthington
Best Original Full Length Production (Writing)
Sherlock Holmes and the Whitechapel Murders by Lou Bisignani-Actors Circle
Mona Lisa and the Cross by K.K. Gordon-Diva
Sherlock Holmes and the Scarlet Avenger by Bill Amos-DMPW
Home for the Holidays by Lisa Dougherty-PTPA
Country Fried Murder by Judy Klass-Worthington
Best Comedy
Dearly Departed-Actors Circle
Boeing, Boeing-CS
Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike-Diva
I Hate Hamlet-DMPW
Peter and the Starcatcher-LTWB
Almost, Maine-PTPA
Best Musical
Next to Normal-Gaslight
A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder-Music Box
Newsies-PTPA
Beauty and the Beast-LTWB
Company-Music Box
Best Drama
Sherlock Holmes and the Whitechapel Murders-Actors Circle
Dancing at Lughnasa-AGOSC
Orphans-Diva
Sherlock Holmes and the Scarlet Avenger-DMPW
August: Osage County-LTWB
That Championship Season-PTPA
Best One-Act
Ripped-Diva
Salmon Fishing at Two Dad’s Lodge-Diva
Zoltan-Diva
Mr. Christmas-Gaslight
Zoo Story-PTPA
Best Family Show
The Wizard of Oz-DMPW
Beauty and the Beast-LTWB
The Happy Elf-Music Box
Newsies-PTPA
The Secret Garden-Theatrical Gems
Best Youth Production (75% of principals 12 or under)
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang Jr.-AGOSC
Peter Pan Jr.-DMPW
Madagascar-Music Box
The Lion King Kids-PTPA
Aladdin Jr.-Worthington
Best Teen Production (75% of principals 13 -18)
Frozen Jr.-DMPW
Beauty and the Beast Jr. (Cast 1)-LTWB
High School Musical-Music Box
School House Rock Jr. (Teen Cast)-PTPA
Hairspray Jr.-Worthington
Best Ancillary Ensemble
Playroom: Home for the Holidays-Gaslight
Beauty and the Beast-LTWB
A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder-Music Box
Sweeney Todd-Music Box
The Music Man-Music Box
The Secret Garden-Theatrical Gems