Senior artists busy creating while sheltering in place

Old-time downton Pittston evolves into present-day downtown Pittston in ‘Pittston Rises,’ painted by artist Piera Santi-Marotto, who lives in Pittston Township.
Submitted photo
For artist Frank Kluk of Wilkes-Barre Township, a landscape might suggest a mountain or lake he remembers, but it’s not an exact reproduction.
Submitted photo
Frank Kluk of Wilkes-Barre Townshp painted a colorful bouquet.
Submitted photo
Trees are a favorite subject for the nature-loving artist Frank Kluk of Wilkes-Barre Township.
Submitted photo
Artist Frank Kluk of Wilkes-Barre Township admits he has a quirky sense of humor, which might be why he decided to paint an outhouse. He completed the painting in March, just as the coronavirus restrictions were being put in place.
Submitted photo
Artist David K. Nieman of Dallas painted this Crucifixion portrait on Good Friday.
Submitted photo
You can enjoy the view of the mountains and their reflection in this painting by David K. Nieman of Dallas.
Submitted photo
‘Sectioned’ is a somewhat abstract piece, one in which artist David K. Nieman made use of some of is favorite vibrant colors.
Submitted photo
There’s some influence of ancient Mesopotamia in this painting, which artist David K. Nieman of Dallas calls ‘Under the Watch of the Gods.’
Submitted photo
Piera Santi-Marotto
David K. Nieman
Frank Kluk
For 11 weeks, many residents of Luzerne County hunkered down, sheltering in place while they hoped for the worst of the coronavirus pandemic to be over.
Some might say they had too many idle hours. A frantic few may have felt they didn’t have enough.
As for several local artists, each of whom happens to be a senior citizen, they had more time to paint.
Piera Santi-Marotto, for one, decided to embrace the gift of time. She even used that concept as the title for an acrylic on canvas painting of a kind of clock tree that celebrates all four of the seasons.
“Summer will come again,” she said cheerfully in a telephone interview this week, later explaining in an email her inspiration for her painting “Time … Embrace it:”
“Thanks to the heroes around us, we will spend time with family. We will move on and we will see spring in bloom. We will once more feel the warmth of the sun, listen to the ocean waves, glory in the magnificent colors of fall and feel the crisp, fresh air of winter and find hope in cardinal visits.
The passage of time is reflected in another Santi-Marotto painting, “Pittston Rises,” which shows memories of Pittston’s old downtown — some people may remember the old Woolworth’s building —morphing into a revitalized Pittston.
“You see the ‘tomato mule’ and a little bit of the murals,” said the artist, who’s also been busy working on a house portrait sketched in pencil.
The person who commissioned the portrait of the home wants to give it as a gift, so let’s let that be a secret for now.
What’s no secret, however, is that Easter was one of the major holidays people spent differently this year.
One way artist David K. Nieman made the season memorable was by devoting Good Friday to painting a portrait of Jesus on the cross.
“I had always wanted to do one,” said Nieman, who recalls listening to WVIA-FM as he worked. “It took most of the day.”
“My artwork is something that has helped carry me through,” said Nieman, whose recent works also include an oil pastel of mountains reflected in a lake, reminiscent of a business trip he once took to Colorado; a semi-abstract called “Sectioned” and a piece called “Under the Watch of the Gods.”
That last piece was inspired by ancient Mesopotamian deities who were depicted as half human and half animal. “There’s a suggestion of wings” in the painting, Nieman said, adding he oil pastels followed by a black watercolor wash to make the colors stand out.
“I did get some things done around the house,” he said. “But I was painting a lot.”
Frank Kluk, of Wilkes-Barre Township, was busily painting, too, all the while missing the creative camaraderie of the Fine Arts Fiesta, which was canceled this May because of coronavirus concerns.
“I used to spend a lot of time down there (other years) talking to everybody and spending time with my ‘silent partner’ and good friend the mime.
Kluk, who hopes to display his work in a show in November, finds solace in nature, and painted pictures of mountains and trees, some of them suggested by his own backyard, and some from far-flung journeys he took years ago, to places like Wonder Lake in Denali National Park or Spirit Lake near Mount St. Helens in Washington State.
His sense of humor also shines through in his work. He is, after all, the artist who earlier this year held a miniature picture he had painted — of a donkey — near his face and described it as “my self portrait.”
One of the first paintings he completed in March, as the coronavirus began to make inroads into Northeastern Pennsylvania, was of a narrow wooden structure with a little crescent moon cut into the door. Today’s kids might not know what it is … no, it’s not a tool shed … but they can ask their grandparents what it was for.